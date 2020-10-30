2020 Lakota Nation Invitational cancelled to due COVID-19

One of South Dakota's largest sports and Lakota cultural events has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lakota Nation Invitational board voted Friday to cancel all 2020 events "due to the rising numbers and concerns about safety for our students/athletes, fans and workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic," LNI and the Civic Center said in a news release.

“It was a very difficult decision to have to cancel this years event, obviously the concerns with COVID-19 pushed us to this decision," said LNI Board President Chuck Wilson. "We’ve already started making plans for the 2021 LNI, with the addition of the new arena, LNI will be bigger and better," he said in reference to the new arena being constructed.

“I’m saddened that we had to cancel this year, but we will be back bigger and better next year," said LNI founder and director Bryan Brewer.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender expressed similar sentiments in a news release.