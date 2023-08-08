The South Dakota Department of Transportation provided daily traffic counts for vehicles entering Sturgis for the 83rd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally since Friday.

The Rally runs from Aug. 4 to Aug. 13.

The traffic counts to date at nine locations entering Sturgis for the 2023 Rally are as follows:

Friday, Aug. 4: 45,652 vehicles entered. That number is down 13.4% from the previous five-year average.

Saturday, Aug. 5: 38,126 vehicles entered. That number is down 37.3% from the previous five-year average.

Sunday, Aug. 6: 60,586 vehicles entered. That number is up 4.4% from the previous five-year average.

The 2023 total to date is 144,364 Vehicles. The previous five-year average to date is 171,606 Vehicles

Once compiled, a full report (including traffic counts across the greater Black Hills area) will be available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/transportation/highways/traffic the week of Aug. 21, 2023.

To find additional information related to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally such as reduced speed limit areas, temporary traffic signal locations, frequently asked questions, and more, please visit: https://dot.sd.gov/travelers/travelers/sturgis-rally-travel-information-faq.