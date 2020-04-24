211 Helpline launches coordination of cloth masks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In response to the need for cloth masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 211 Helpline Center has launched a platform to coordinate volunteers with the organizations that are in need of masks.

If you’d like to volunteer to make masks, sign up with the organization of your choice for the number of masks you would like to donate. Choose your design from the printable mask patterns at the Centers for Disease Control website, cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.

After volunteers submit the donation form, they will receive an email with details on how to deliver masks to the organization. 211 Helpline also is accepting requests from nonprofit organizations that are in need of cloth mask donations. Nonprofits that would like to be listed can sign up at https://form.jotform.com/201107422086040.

For more information, call Helpline Center at 211 or go to volunteer.helplinecenter.org