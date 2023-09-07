A Rapid City woman has been identified as the person who died early Sunday morning in a two vehicle crash in Rapid City.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling southbound on Haines Avenue toward Patton Street just before 12:30 a.m. The Jetta was traveling at a high rate of speed with its headlights off when it struck a marked Rapid City Police Department Dodge Durango as it attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot.

The driver of the Jetta, Seth Keim, 26, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Monument Health in Rapid City. His passenger, Lexi Hagen, 27, sustained fatal injuries and was deceased at the scene. Neither Keim nor Hagen were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the police car, Kyle Kumjian, 25, sustained minor injuries.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.