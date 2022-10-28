3 men charged in 2021 Pine Ridge homicide

Three Pine Ridge men have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the November 2021 killing of 45-year-old Robert Lynn Jumping Eagle.

A federal grand jury indicted Lance Wahokiza Red Cloud, 27, Vine Phillip Hayes, 47, and Michael Red Cloud, 30, on the murder charges, U.S. Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced Friday.

A redacted indictment alleges the three men beat Jumping Eagle to death on Nov. 28, 2021 in Pine Ridge. The remainder of the supporting documents for the charges were ordered to be sealed by a federal judge.

If convicted, the defendants face up to life in federal prison and fines up to $250,000.

The investigation into Jumping Eagle's death was conducted by the FBI and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division.

Attorneys face a Nov. 22 deadline to file preliminary motions in the case, with a possibility of a jury trial scheduled for Jan. 3, 2023.