While most of the attendees at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are experienced riders, Ride With Us aimed to help those interested in motorcycles get a taste of the lifestyle in a safe, controlled environment.

During the rally, the team from Ride With Us offered free, 30-minute lessons for new riders — complete with gear and coaching. It was their first year partnering with the City of Sturgis and their first time at the rally.

In 2020, the Motorcycle Industry Council began brainstorming ways to revitalize the industry — identifying market expansion as a key part of the process — and put Cinnamon Kearnes in charge of the project.

They want to tell a different side of Sturgis — a family-friendly, family-oriented side. The Ride With Us moto intros bring the best knowledge and equipment from manufacturers and industry experts together to create a healthy environment for new riders to try.

"We recognize the opportunity for people to be able to take their first ride experience, it's really difficult to find somebody that has the right skill set to teach," Kearnes explained. "We always say that we save relationships, because, honestly, having your husband, brother, friend, sister teach you is not the best way necessarily."

Not everyone that takes their first ride will go on to continue riding, but Kearnes said watching people grow their confidence is her favorite part of the job. Maybe they've seen something that makes them nervous to ride, or maybe they had a bad experience, but Kearnes assures them that it isn't a roller coaster ride — they can get off any time.

"I say all the time we change lives 30 minutes at a time, because just that confidence of doing something that you've never done before or that you didn't think you could, regardless of where you go next," she said. "You walk up saying you've never ridden a motorcycle, and you spent your lifetime saying that. In 30 minutes, you will never be able to say that again."

Kearnes hopes the City of Sturgis invites them back next year to teach more riders.