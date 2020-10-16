35 dogs rescued near Whitewood were starving, shelter says

The dogs, including numerous dead ones, were found outside and inside the home, trailers and vehicles, according to Captain Patrick Johnson. He said the sheriff's office is waiting to learn about the degree of neglect from the shelter before making a decision on an arrest and charges.

McCambridge said she didn’t want to discuss what she saw at the scene in order to protect the investigation.

“We want this guy to go to jail and stay in jail,” she said.

The dogs

The dogs are of varying ages and mixes of redbone coonhounds and Rottweilers combined with some pit bull, McCambridge said. She said some of them have disfigured front paws which is evidence the dogs had been breeding with each other.

She said the dogs don’t have skin problems because they could shelter from the elements. The main issue is rehabilitating their digestive systems, which are damaged and not used to real dog food.

“It’s going to take a while for the gut to correct itself,” some are throwing up dog food since they aren’t used to it, she said.

McCambridge said the dogs also need to learn how to gently play with toys and each other, and how to trust people.