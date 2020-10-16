35 dogs rescued near Whitewood were starving, shelter says

Thirty-five dogs rescued Tuesday north of Whitewood were starving and inbred, according to the shelter that’s taking care of them.
“They’re skinny, they’re bloated with worms, they have diarrhea, they were fighting over food to survive," Jennifer McCambridge, senior kennel tech at the Western Hills Humane Society in Spearfish, said Friday.
“They were literally eating whatever they could find” as evident by the grass, weeds and bits of plastic found in their diarrhea, McCambridge added.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that 24 dogs were seized during a search warrant but McCambridge says a total of 35 dogs were taken before, during and after the main search.
McCambridge said she accompanied the deputies during an initial visit to the residential property after the sheriff’s office received a complaint about animal neglect. She took three dogs in need of immediate medical attention at that time.
The sheriff’s office said it received a warrant to search the property after finding evidence of neglect during the initial visit. McCambridge said most of the dogs were found during the formal search, but law enforcement returned to find animals that hid or ran away.
The dogs, including numerous dead ones, were found outside and inside the home, trailers and vehicles, according to Captain Patrick Johnson. He said the sheriff's office is waiting to learn about the degree of neglect from the shelter before making a decision on an arrest and charges.
McCambridge said she didn’t want to discuss what she saw at the scene in order to protect the investigation.
“We want this guy to go to jail and stay in jail,” she said.
The dogs
The dogs are of varying ages and mixes of redbone coonhounds and Rottweilers combined with some pit bull, McCambridge said. She said some of them have disfigured front paws which is evidence the dogs had been breeding with each other.
She said the dogs don’t have skin problems because they could shelter from the elements. The main issue is rehabilitating their digestive systems, which are damaged and not used to real dog food.
“It’s going to take a while for the gut to correct itself,” some are throwing up dog food since they aren’t used to it, she said.
McCambridge said the dogs also need to learn how to gently play with toys and each other, and how to trust people.
The dogs weren’t physically abused so most aren’t afraid of or aggressive toward people, McCambridge said. She said some will growl and get a little aggressive but none have tried to bite the shelter workers. The issue is that the dogs don’t know what to make of people since they aren’t used to being around them.
“They don’t understand what people interaction is. They don’t understand that we’re there to feed them, we’re there to give them love and comfort,” McCambridge said.
She said some of the younger dogs aren’t afraid of people but most are acting scared and timid for now.
McCambridge said the shelter never received concerns about neglect at this property from civilians or law enforcement until Tuesday. Johnson said deputies recently visited the property two times for complaints about animal neglect and dogs running around before this week's seizure. He did not say what the outcome of those visits were.
How to help
McCambridge said the dogs aren't yet ready to be fostered or adopted. The shelter is not allowing people to visit them due to coronavirus safety measures.
“They have to be evaluated, we need to get their health fixed,” she said.
But McCambridge believes all of the dogs will recover and be able to learn social skills that will make them safe for adoption. The dogs will need to stay at the shelter as evidence if there’s a court case but would then be adopted through the Western Hills Humane Society and other area shelters.
The shelter is accepting monetary and the following physical donations to help care for the influx of animals:
- Puppy food with no red dye;
- High-protein adult dog food with no red dye;
- Blankets, not sheets;
- Bleach, disinfectant wipes, paper towels, Kleenex and toilet paper.
The shelter will be asking for toys once the dogs learn how to play with them.
“They don’t understand toys yet, all they do is try to eat them,” McCambridge said.
Monetary donations can be made at westernhillshumanesociety.com. Items or monetary donations can be brought to the shelter lobby at 342 Industrial Drive in Spearfish from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. They can be left outside the shelter any other time but non-waterproof items like blankets should be protected in case there’s rain or snow.
