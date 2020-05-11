35th Annual Hills Alive Free Summer Music Festival postponed until July 2021

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The 35th Hills Alive free summer music festival is postponed until July 17-18, 2021, at Memorial Park in Rapid City.

The festival was originally scheduled for July 18-19.

“After much prayer and deliberation, we have decided to postpone Hills Alive this year, respectfully following needed precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Tom Schoenstedt, Hills Alive producer, said.

This year’s festival headline acts included Steven Curtis Chapman and Crowder. So far, the artists who have re-committed to playing the festival in 2021 are Steven Curtis Chapman, Crowder, The Afters, Sarah Reeves and Apollo LTD.

Vendors and other stakeholders who have secured their reservation for participating at Hills Alive this year may choose to have Hills Alive hold their deposit for the festival in 2021 or be refunded.

“Hills Alive impacts, entertains and ministers to many people each summer during the third weekend of July, and we realize postponing the festival will be a disappointment to many,” Kathy Cook, Hills Alive artist relations manager, said. “We took a lot of things into consideration, but ultimately the health and well-being of our attendees weighed heavily on this decision.”