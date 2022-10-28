4 candidates running in District 32 House race

As Election Day approaches, the Journal is interviewing candidates for office in the Rapid City region. The Journal selected races in which there are competitive candidates.

In instances where the Journal was unable to contact or interview a candidate, information was obtained via campaign websites or previously published stories during the June 2022 primary election.

Election Day is Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Additionally, in-person absentee voting is available at county auditor offices.

District 32 claims Pennington County and makes up the heart of Rapid City. The current representatives are incumbent Becky Drury, R-Rapid City, and Chris Johnson, R-Rapid City. Johnson is not running for reelection. Steve Duffy is running as a Republican and there are two Democratic candidates vying for the seats: Christine Stephenson and Jonathan Old Horse.

House District 32 — Two seats

Becky Drury

Drury, the sole incumbent in the race, grew up on a farm and ranch in Milesville. She and her husband have lived in Rapid City for 22 years.

She was first elected in November 2020 after serving as a Rapid City Council member. She said it was the perfect time to run since there wasn’t an incumbent running in the race. Drury said her time as a council member was invaluable in going to Pierre.

Drury said she’s been able to reach out to people she worked with in the city while she’s been on the House floor for discussions on things like housing or the women’s prison.

She said while she’s an elected representative, she wants to not only do what’s best for her community for her own benefit but for her daughter, grandchildren and everyone else’s grandchildren as well.

“You have to look ahead,” Drury said.

She said some of the bills she was able to work on include getting the funding to buy the land for the women’s prison, which Drury described as a “heavy lift” on the House floor, and housing infrastructure.

Drury said the housing infrastructure wasn’t just to the benefit of Rapid City but for Philip, Milbank and across the state.

“Sometimes you’re voting really just for your area and sometimes you’re looking for what’s best across the state,” she said.

Drury said the Liberty Center in Box Elder was also a heavy lift, which she said meant going to places like Aberdeen and Watertown to have discussions with fellow legislators about the importance of projects.

“Nobody does a bill all by themselves,” she said. “I mean, no senator, representatives. They might bring the bill, but they don’t pass it. You need everyone or you need the majority of people. You can all kind of take credit on the good things that pass and you can all kind of take blame if something goes wonky, too.”

Drury said the Legislature still needs to work on affordable housing and issues with the jails. She said they need to find funding for the women’s prison. Drury said the state penitentiary needs to be rebuilt as well, but it will take time and funding.

Steve Duffy

Duffy is a fourth-generation West River resident. He grew up in Fort Pierre, left for college at Arizona State University and then moved to Rapid City. He said he’s lived in District 32 for most of the 41 years after he got out of college.

Duffy spent 32 years in the local television and cable television business on the sales side and spoke with thousands of small businesses. He said he learned a lot about how they take risks and create jobs. Duffy said the creation of jobs is even more important as Rapid City and the area continues to grow.

He said he hopes, if elected, to work with Elevate Rapid City and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development to find and expand opportunities for graduating students from both South Dakota Mines and Western Dakota Tech.

“Right now, (our younger people) leave because there are better options in other places,” Duffy said. “If we have good options for them, some of them will stay. Not all, but some of them will stay. That’s what I’m going to focus on, growing opportunities for the next generations, their kids, their grandkids.”

Duffy said right now he’s focused on the thing that brought him to run for House, which is helping the city grow. However, he also knows it’s important to continue to invest in education and never lose sight of that, water issues and concerns with access in the future, affordable housing and more.

He said if he’s not elected, he would continue to work toward solving those issues where he could. Duffy said he would also hope to give opportunities to the next generation.

Jonathan Old Horse

Old Horse did not respond for an interview request, but according to his candidacy announcement from April, he intends to listen to every voice in the community.

“I’m very involved in the community and believe in working together to find common ground. Education, safe streets and responsible leadership are key components to a healthy community,” he said in the announcement.

Old Horse currently serves as the pastor of the Woyatan Lutheran Church near the corner of Haines Avenue and Anamosa Street. He previously served in the U.S. Army and is an Iraq War veteran. He graduated from Oglala Lakota College and has lived in Rapid City since 1998.

Old Horse supports Medicaid expansion with Constitutional Amendment D, which will be voted on as well Nov. 8.

Christine Stephenson

Stephenson was born and raised in Rapid City but left to pursue her undergraduate degrees in French and English at Georgetown University on the East Coast. She later moved to Alaska and then back to Rapid City in 2004.

After returning home, Stephenson went to physical therapy school between 2005 and 2008 in Vermillion. She married her husband in 2007 and finished school the following year.

Stephenson served on the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education between 2017 and 2020. She said the reason she’s running for a House seat is because of her experience on the school board. She said any time they wanted to do something for the school, they were told to talk to their legislators.

“You hear that enough and you’re like, ‘I should maybe consider running,’ so here I am a few years later,” she said.

Stephenson said she decided to run after listening to and reading about previous legislative sessions and not hearing elected officials address issues she, her family, neighbors and clients as a pediatric physical therapist come across. She said she didn’t hear elected officials address issues that pertain to lower income individuals.

“Housing stability is a big one and this year they made a valiant effort to address housing in Rapid City, but it was stymied because of infighting in the legislature,” she said. “They got pulled to the right and they couldn’t get the job done.”

Stephenson said she thinks Rapid City and South Dakota are struggling with big issues, and having diverse voices can only help, especially when it comes to education, housing, crime, addiction, and income inequalities and disparities.

She said she thought she knew what she wanted to work on if elected — education and access to mental health — but Stephenson said as she’s knocked on doors during her campaign, she’s heard more and more that people are concerned about drug addiction and effective treatment.

“I don’t hear this being talked about that much at the state level,” Stephenson said. “To me, it feels like it’s bordering on a crisis. It is a crisis, but we’re not talking about it.”

She said the other issue she would focus on is responsible governance and being responsive to voters.

“I would be foolish just to bring my big Democratic Party pipe dreams to Pierre,” she said. “I want to get things done, I don’t want to go to the House to make a statement. I want to work with people to solve problems, and I do think I could be effective at that.”