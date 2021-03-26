 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
44-year-old man identified as homicide victim; person of interest still sought
alert top story

44-year-old man identified as homicide victim; person of interest still sought

{{featured_button_text}}
Antoine Bissonette

Antoine Bissonette

A 44-year-old man from Pine Ridge has been identified as the victim of Tuesday night's homicide.

The body of Andrew Bear Robe was found in the garage of a residence on the 900 block of North 7th Street after police arrived around 10:25 p.m. for a welfare check after a report of an unconscious man.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Brendyn Medina, Rapid City Police Department community relations specialist, said the department has received the autopsy report and was able to “glean some information, but we’re not releasing that at this time since we’ve still got plenty of work to do on the case.”

Police are looking for 40-year-old Antoine Bissonette, who is considered armed and dangerous, as a person of interest in the case. Medina said the department is working on a variety of leads to find him.

Anyone with information about Bissonette should contact the police immediately at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can be sent by texting “RCPD” and the information to 847411.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tornado kills 3 from family in Alabama

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 20
Local

Your Two Cents for March 20

Designating Pennington County a sanctuary county for guns is a sad waste of time when people are divided, sick, out of work and in need of hel…

Your Two Cents for March 25
Local

Your Two Cents for March 25

Gov. Noem stated emphatically that she would sign the transgender bill, but she is now backing away from that after learning of its financial …

Your Two Cents for March 23
Local

Your Two Cents for March 23

It's no wonder only 1% of property owners appeal their assessment. All the red tape you have to go through is not worth the time or effort sin…

Your Two Cents for March 24
Local

Your Two Cents for March 24

So Sen. Rounds tweets that Washington, D.C., shouldn't be a state because it has a lot of Democrats. Quick history lesson, Mike: Dakota Territ…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News