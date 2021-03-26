44-year-old man identified as homicide victim; person of interest still sought

A 44-year-old man from Pine Ridge has been identified as the victim of Tuesday night's homicide.

The body of Andrew Bear Robe was found in the garage of a residence on the 900 block of North 7th Street after police arrived around 10:25 p.m. for a welfare check after a report of an unconscious man.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brendyn Medina, Rapid City Police Department community relations specialist, said the department has received the autopsy report and was able to “glean some information, but we’re not releasing that at this time since we’ve still got plenty of work to do on the case.”

Police are looking for 40-year-old Antoine Bissonette, who is considered armed and dangerous, as a person of interest in the case. Medina said the department is working on a variety of leads to find him.

Anyone with information about Bissonette should contact the police immediately at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can be sent by texting “RCPD” and the information to 847411.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.