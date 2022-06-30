$45 million ranch for sale near Rapid City

One of Rapid City’s oldest families is selling its almost 4,300 acres for future growth as the region continues to expand.

Bob Borgmeyer said the Selador Ranch, which is listed at $44,995,000 as of Wednesday morning, is largely untouched.

“Our ranches are two blank spaces which should be owned by someone who can better integrate them with the imminent updated comprehensive planning and public works efforts including Ellsworth and its projected 13.5 mile water pipeline,” he said in an email to the Journal.

Borgmeyer, president of Selador Ranches, said his family chose to run the land as cattle ranches since 1956, so they remain pristine. He said his mother Myrtle Irene Huwe Borgmeyer was raised in Meadow and came to Rapid City in 1932. She got married in Deadwood to Henry John Borgmeyer and never left.

Henry Borgmeyer came to the Estes Civilian Conservation Corp camp in 1934 as a doctor and spent four years in the medical unity attacked to the First Division in World War II.

Borgmeyer said his dad frequently said, "If you can live in the Black Hills of South Dakota and make a decent living," then there's no other place like it.

The three parcels are listed with Engel and Volkers of Sheridan, Wyoming. The 4,277 acres includes ponderosa pine, valleys, creek-fed reservoirs and meadows. Over 1,500 acres of the ranch are southwest of Rapid City and borders the Red Rock Golf Club.

A 1,000-acre parcel is a few miles north of Interstate 90 and includes both Boxelder Creek and Blackhawk Creek. The 1,600-acre parcel, the most northern parcel, is located in Meade County.

David Turner, licensed partner and sales advisor with Engel and Volkers, said the three parcels offer much diversity and are strategically located.

“It really lends itself to just about everything from entry-level housing all the way up to luxury and resort-style living,” he said.

Turner said Borgmeyer feels there’s someone out there with the capability to “do it right” and the property deserves a regional or national developer.

Rapid City has been named the fastest growing metro area in the Midwest, according to the Census Bureau, and 36th fastest growing metropolitan in the United States.

Census data has shown between 2020 and 2021, the city grew by 1.9%, triple the national average of 0.35%. Elevate Rapid City President/CEO Tom Johnson previously said eight to 10 people move to the Black Hills every day, and growth isn’t likely to stop. In the next decade, Elevate Rapid City anticipates about 30,000 people moving to the region.

According to Elevate Rapid City’s June economic indicators, the Metropolitan Statistical Area population increased to 149,988 over April and the labor force participation rate increased to 62.7%.

The area is also expected to grow with the arrival of the B-21 Raiders, completion of Liberty Plaza in Box Elder and anticipated additional 7,700 military members, spouses and children.

Turner said there has already been much interest in the land since its listing on June 15.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

