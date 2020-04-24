$5,000 reward for information in Rapid City pawn shop burglaries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) announced a reward Friday of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for two back-to-back burglaries of a pawn shop in Rapid City.

The Rapid Police Department and ATF are investigating two break-ins of Pawn With Us pawn shop that occurred April 19 and April 20. The two break-ins are believed to be related. In both incidents, suspects broke windows of the business, navigated directly to the firearm display cases, and removed firearms. The suspects involved were wearing hoodies, jeans, and bandannas over their faces.

Between the two burglaries, 11 firearms were taken, although some of the stolen firearms have since been recovered by Rapid City Police Department.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000. Information eligible for reward must lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary and/or aid in the recovery of the remaining stolen firearms.