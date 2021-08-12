5-year-old continues family racing tradition at the rally

Kipton Kopp loves watching his dad race, but the 5-year-old was the one on the flat track Thursday afternoon in Sturgis.

Kipton, son of 2020 Sturgis Rally XTreem Flat Track champion Keystone Kopp, is in his first year of racing. The Sturgis boy took home first place in the 50 cc heat race.

Kipton said it was “good” to win and that he’s not sure if he’ll win the next one, but he’s going to try.

Keystone said Kipton started riding a lot last year, but they wanted to work on some things before he started on the racing line.

“He had to earn his way onto the starting grid,” Keystone said. “Not a place to learn to ride.”

Keystone said they worked on planning races, like traveling to Sioux Falls and Kansas. He said Kipton had his first race on a big track, like a half-mile or three-eighths.

“He was really liking that,” he said.

Kipton said he wanted to start riding because it looked fun, and it was fun watching his dad race.

“I like to ride on (bikes),” he said.