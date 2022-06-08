50th anniversary flood exhibit a multimedia story of 1972 disaster

A floor-to-ceiling multimedia exhibit honoring Rapid City’s journey through and beyond the 1972 flood debuted Wednesday at The Journey Museum.

“It is really, truly a special exhibit. It’s the most awesome one I’ve ever been associated with,” said Troy Kilpatrick, The Journey Museum’s executive director. “This is such a significant piece of history here in the community.”

“When it comes to being able to tell a story, you have to combine images and writing and videos,” he said. “We have videos playing in the exhibit itself. One of the things that’s a must-see is the city map in the center of the gallery floor that shows the impact of the flood waters and flood plain. … I don’t know if we’ve ever used the floor before (for an exhibit).”

The exhibit incorporates elements as diverse as lighting, AstroTurf and programs from past flood anniversaries to offer something for all ages.

The 1972 flood is still considered one of the deadliest, most destructive floods in United States history.

“What we’re really trying to do is share and heal and move forward. We’re remembering lives that were lost and the honoring those who were here and those who led,” Kilpatrick said.

One goal of the exhibit was to be inclusive and to honor the flood’s effects on the Native American community, Kilpatrick said. Lakota artist Gerald Yellow Hawk gave a blessing during the opening ceremony for the 1972 Flood Exhibit.

“We felt it was appropriate to bring someone in generationally who was an elder who had the right position in the community,” Kilpatrick said. “One of the things we really wanted to do is make sure all of the stories of the flood are heard, and that includes Native American stories. (Those are) underrepresented.”

The exhibit also celebrates Rapid City’s transformation after, and because of, the flood. The Journey Museum is located near the flood plain.

“After the tragedy, Rapid City became committed to being a better community and I think that is worth something. We should all be proud as a community that our leaders said, ‘Let’s make this a better place,’” Kilpatrick said. “It’s a horrible tragedy. We’re never minimizing that but because of the tragedy, it gave people a lot of focus on ‘How can we make our community better?’”

Kilpatrick encourages everyone to learn more about Rapid City’s history by attending one or more of the activities this week that observe the 50th anniversary of the 1972 flood.

He also hopes learning about Rapid City’s resilience will inspire future generations.

“The people who lived here were pretty tough. That’s good history – to persevere through those kinds of difficulties and create a community we’re all proud of today. Hopefully generations upcoming will see that and be committed to what’s the next level for our community. How is it going to look 25, 35 years from now? There’s a lot to be proud of when of you think of it that way,” Kilpatrick said.

The 1972 Flood Exhibit is in the Adelstein Gallery at The Journey Museum and Learning Center. The Journey Museum will be open daily through June 12 to encourage the public to see the exhibit. The exhibit will remain on display in the museum through late summer or early fall, Kilpatrick said.

