Rapid City Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man suspected of shooting a six-year-old boy.

"After identifying the suspect in a shooting that sent a six-year-old boy to the hospital with serious injuries, the Rapid City Police Department continues its dedication to finding and apprehending Lyle Blue Legs III," police wrote in a Facebook post.

The six-year-old was shot around 9 a.m. Friday, May 26, on the 100 block of East Signal Drive, police previously reported. The child had a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound

Blue Legs was captured by an area security camera leaving the scene of the shooting. He was identified by police later that day.

Officers and detectives have spent hundreds of hours working to investigate the shooting and find Blue Legs, the post read.

"Police continue to seek the public’s help to locate Blue Legs and are offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to his arrest," police said Thursday. "Apprehending Blue Legs is one of the RCPD’s top priorities, and we are committed to applying all appropriate law enforcement resources to ensure that happens."

Anyone with information should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters "RCPD" and the information on Blue Legs to 847411.

