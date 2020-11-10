60% of SD prisoners have contracted COVID-19, cases climb to 183 at Rapid City prison

The Rapid City Community Work Center has a 62% positivity rate with 184 inmates testing positive and 299 testing negative since March.

The Journal spoke with Jesse Feickert and another inmate during separate conversations on Monday afternoon. The Journal confirmed the identity of the second inmate but granted anonymity because he fears retaliation for speaking out.

The increase in cases came after a mass testing event on Monday, Feickert and the other inmate said. Both men tested positive and correctly predicted cases would increase to more than 100 by Tuesday.

The men’s minimum security facility is at 2725 Creek Drive near Cambell Street on the east side of town. The second-floor windows are now boarded up on the inside with a material that looks like plywood.

The windows were covered after two prisoners fled this weekend with one of them escaping by breaking through a window, Feickert and the other inmate said.