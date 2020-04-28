68 new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday in South Dakota

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After the weekend lull in testing, the South Dakota Department of Health reported Tuesday that there are 68 new positive tests for coronavirus in the state — an increase over the numbers recorded the past two days.

Again, the cases were all in East River counties, including 59 in Minnehaha, four in Stanley, two in both Lincoln and Union, and one in Buffalo. Minnehaha now has reported 1,939 of the state's 2,313 total positive tests. Lincoln has seen 133, Union 14 and Stanley has six positive tests. Today's positive was the first known case in Buffalo County.

The state is reporting 69 people currently in the hospital being treated for COVID-19 and 1,392 have recovered, leaving 910 active cases statewide.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said the state had enough tests to handle any need for additional testing once social distancing guidelines are relaxed - even if that means up to 20 percent of the population needing to be tested each week.

Pennington, Lawrence, Meade, Custer and Fall River counties remain unchanged. There is only one known active case of COVID-19 illness in West River counties.

