A 68-year-old man died Wednesday evening in a motorcycle crash three miles west of Rapid City.

Preliminary information indicates a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound at mile marker 54 on Interstate 90 just before 5 p.m. The motorcycle did not maintain its lane of travel and entered the grass median, where the motorcycle and driver became separated.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Monument Health with life threatening injuries. He was later pronounced deceased. He was wearing a helmet.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary