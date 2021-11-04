 Skip to main content
705 tons of tires discarded by residents, city says

Rapid City Landfill Tires

A pile of tires sit at the Rapid City Landfill in October 2018, the last time the city hosted a tire disposal event.

The city's Solid Waste Division collected 58,775 tires during Tire Disposal Week that went from Sept. 27 - Oct. 1.

The division collected 705.31 tons, or about 1.4 million pounds assuming an average weight of 24 pounds per tire, for free. Residents were not limited to the number or size of tires that could be dropped off.

The number of tires collected would fit 14,693 cars with three spares. 

The event was last held in 2018 when the city collected 28,448 tires, or 341 tons. Tires can typically be discarded at the Rapid City Landfill for $240 per ton or an average of $3.75 per tire with no rim or $8.95 with a rim.

