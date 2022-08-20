77th Central States Fair opens with nod to past, future

The newly crowned Monument Health Community Stage hosted the 77th Annual Central States Fair ribbon cutting Friday afternoon, officially launching the week’s festivities.

White button-down shirts and cowboy hats lined the stage as members of the Central States Fair Board stood to support the fair’s opening ceremonies.

Ron Jeffries, Central States Fair manager, opened the ceremony with a callback to previous directors, and the groundwork that led to the 77th annual event.

“Ever since we had the pandemic, we’ve been very benefited by the amount of events and growth that took place at the fairgrounds,” Jeffries said. “When you start with growth, then you get more people and when you get more people, you get more sponsors.”

Anna Whetham, community relations at Monument Health, said Monument’s decision to sponsor the community stage was “an easy one,” and one of the hospital's largest priorities.

Central States Fair Board President Tyler Trevillyan recognized the board of directors and Jeffries’ combined 50 fairs between the Central States Fair and the Black Hills Stock Show.

Trevillyan said “great entertainment and great rodeos” await fair-goers, with a great midway and great food. The mission, he said, is to promote Ag tourism in the community.

He thanked the event’s dignitaries, as well as the city of Rapid City, and the support of the Pennington County Commissioners. South Dakota is growing, he said, and the fair is going to grow over the next couple of years.

“We look forward to the future,” Trevillyan said.

Mayor Steve Allender read a proclamation declaring Aug. 19-27 as Central States Fair week in Rapid City, and encouraged citizens to participate in the festivities. First held in 1946 as the Black Hills Exposition and Range Days Rodeo, the event has evolved from a small local event to a renowned attraction, the proclamation read, offering carnival activities, pre-staged entertainment, food on a stick, craft and culinary competitions, cattle shows, horse events and nine nights of grandstand entertainment.

The proclamation also highlighted the fair’s support of ranching and agriculture, as well as partnerships with local government and businesses to bring “positive awareness of the agricultural community.”

“The Central States Fair is also responsible for a 1,000% increase in fried food consumption, and maybe a couple of referrals to the cardiac care unit,” Allender joked.

Pennington County Commissioner Travis Lasseter also read a proclamation from the county, calling the fair a “beloved tradition celebrating the agricultural past, present and future of our communities.”

The ceremony concluded with dignitaries and attendees alike gathering on and around the stage for a group photo and the official ribbon cutting, ushering in the 77th year of the Central States Fair.