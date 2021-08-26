8-year-old's rally lemonade stand success leads to $32K donation

Hope is the key word for the Dennis family and has been on their mind since the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
That hope is coming from a lemonade stand started by 8-year-old Wyatt Dennis, just outside of his home near Tilford.
Devin Dennis, Wyatt’s dad, said his son has given a lot of people hope again.
“It’s crazy times we’ve been through the last couple years with the COVID turmoil,” he said.
Wyatt opened his donation-based lemonade stand for the second year this year during the motorcycle rally in order to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, college and a dirt bike.
It was supposed to be 50% allocated to college, 30% to St. Jude and 20% to the dirt bike, however, in order to reach his goal of raising at least $30,000 for the hospital, he changed St. Jude’s portion to 50%.
Wyatt will present a check to St. Jude for $32,600. Overall, he raised $62,000.
“The pride of my son is enormous,” Devin said. “I’m taken aback from it, I’m almost speechless. To see what he’s done to help a lot of people and how they feel about themselves, to see this smiling kid.”
He said Wyatt is coming to understand more and more with how much this donation means for families.
“He’s starting to understand he’s helping other kids and other families,” Devin said.
Last year, Wyatt raised about $700 from the stand, which was more than enough to purchase a rocket Lego set. He donated a portion of it to St. Jude last year, too.
Devin said they’ve received photos from all over the country that were taken during the rally of bike riders and his son.
“It’s pretty surreal,” he said.
A post about Wyatt’s lemonade stand made it to Facebook a little before the rally began this year. At one point, it was shared 64,000 times.
Black Hills Riders donated a mini bike for Wyatt, which is his first motorized bike. Devin said they’re waiting for the dirt bikes to get back in stock, so he hasn’t received the one he wants quite yet.
Wyatt will present the check to St. Jude around 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at his stand just off of Sturgis Road near Tilford and Exit 40.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —