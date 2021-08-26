8-year-old's rally lemonade stand success leads to $32K donation

Hope is the key word for the Dennis family and has been on their mind since the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

That hope is coming from a lemonade stand started by 8-year-old Wyatt Dennis, just outside of his home near Tilford.

Devin Dennis, Wyatt’s dad, said his son has given a lot of people hope again.

“It’s crazy times we’ve been through the last couple years with the COVID turmoil,” he said.

Wyatt opened his donation-based lemonade stand for the second year this year during the motorcycle rally in order to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, college and a dirt bike.

It was supposed to be 50% allocated to college, 30% to St. Jude and 20% to the dirt bike, however, in order to reach his goal of raising at least $30,000 for the hospital, he changed St. Jude’s portion to 50%.

Wyatt will present a check to St. Jude for $32,600. Overall, he raised $62,000.

