80th anniversary of Doolittle Raid celebrated in Ellsworth culture

Eighty years ago, 16 modified B-25 bombers launched off an aircraft carrier in the Pacific Ocean off Japan, sparking a spirit of innovation and bravery that would come to be synonymous with the Air Force, the term “Raider,” and the culture and heritage of Ellsworth Air Force Base.

On April 18, 1942, Lt. Col. James “Jimmy” Doolittle led a mission that had never been done before, a mission that would come to be known as the Doolittle Raid. A bomber had never been flown off of an aircraft carrier. But the attack on Pearl Harbor had left a gaping hole in United States’ morale and a need for unconventional and immediate answers.

Capt. Francis Low, a Navy submariner, hatched the plan to strike back at the Japanese home islands, getting buy-in from President Roosevelt and Army Air Forces commander Gen. “Hap” Arnold. The job was then handed over to perhaps the world’s foremost aviator at the time, Jimmy Doolittle.

Planning and preparation for the mission would essentially require reinventing the B-25.

“They had to take the plane apart,” said John Moyes, Wing Historian for the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, describing everything from figuring out new gas tanks and bombsights to attaching broomsticks to the tail turret to simulate machine guns.

“No kidding,” Moyes said, “they put black broomsticks in the tail turret to simulate machine guns so the Japanese fighters wouldn’t be as apt to attack from the rear. And it worked.”

They basically had to reinvent the plane, he said. And along with that reinvention came a troupe of volunteers training blind. Nothing was familiar, and little was known. But that didn’t stop anyone.

“They were training for a mission they didn’t know,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Billau, Commander of the 89th Attack Squadron, one of the original squadrons that participated in the raid. “They were told as they were on their way out.”

Two of those volunteers hailed from South Dakota. Henry Potter served as Doolittle’s navigator during the raid, while Don Smith piloted one of the bombers. Yet another South Dakotan, John Waldron, was on the USS Hornet, the aircraft carrier that launched the B-25s. Waldron was also part of the Battle of Midway, according to Moyes.

South Dakota’s ties to the Doolittle Raid and the legacy that continues 80 years later are firmly cemented at Ellsworth. The 28th Bomb Wing is home to three of the four squadrons that participated in the raid: the 34th Bomb Squadron, the 39th Bomb Squadron, and the 89th Attack Squadron.

Evolving the squadrons

The evolution of these squadrons over the past 80 years has been significant in many ways. From the aircraft themselves to the missions and how they’re conducted — yet a theme has emerged that has woven through the past 80 years, a theme that connects the Raiders of 1942 with both Ellsworth Air Force Base and the men and women that make up these squadrons: innovation.

“There’s still this underlying spirit of innovation,” said Lt. Col. Ross Hobbs, Commander of the 34th Bomb Squadron, another of the four squadrons based at Ellsworth to participate in the raid. “We’re constantly evolving in terms of not only what our platform can do, but also what we expect out of our people, in terms of the level of effort.”

Billau's squadron handles the M-Q9 remotely piloted aircraft. These aircraft fly halfway around the world, piloted from a ground cockpit at Ellsworth. Billau painted a picture of sticks, throttles, stacked computer screens, and glowing maps.

“For me specifically, and for our squadron, (the raid) ties us back to those that came before,” Billau said, “and quite frankly, the atmosphere of innovation. As you look at launching a large bomber aircraft off of an aircraft carrier — that is not normal.”

Not normal, but evidence of a mindset of, “How do we do something? How do we make this work?” he said.

Over at the 34th Bomb Squadron, the walls are lined with the legacy of innovation, stemming even before the raid. Patches, posters, and memorabilia tell a bold story of a proud heritage.

Hobbs presented the B-1 bomber as an example of how innovation within the Air Force continues to manifest itself at Ellsworth, and within his squadron.

Beginning as the B-1A, the B-1 was canceled, brought back, and canceled again, before finally staying as a primary aircraft for the US Air Force.

“It went though some massive changes,” Hobbs said, recounting its early stages as a low-altitude penetrator, able to sneak in and drop nuclear weapons and get away.

After 9/11, the B-1 was “doing things that no one ever thought that it would be doing,” Hobbs said, including significant changes in the weapons it could carry. Their “bread and butter” today are long-range strike, standoff weapons, such as the Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM).

Lt. Col. Jonathan Beha, Commander of the 95th Reconnaissance squadron, currently stationed at RAF Mildenhall, England, and the only squadron from the raid not currently at Ellsworth, recalled “quite a bit” of evolution in the 95th following WWII. The squadron transitioned to flying the B-26 Marauder in North Africa and Europe, then the A/B-26 Invader in Korea before transitioning to the B-66 Destroyer in Hurlburt Field, Florida, until the squadron was deactivated in 1958.

It was reactivated in 1982 at RAF Alconbury in the United Kingdom, this time flying the U-2 until 1993. In 1994 at RAF Mildenhall, the 922nd Reconnaissance Squadron was redesignated as the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron.

Their motto is “First to the Front,” Beha said, dating back to WWI in 1918 when the 95th was the first pursuit squadron to the front lines in France. This tradition continued to the Doolittle Raid as the first American attack on the enemy in WWII.

“It took over four months for the United States to counterattack Japan after the Pearl Harbor attack,” Beha said. “I think of how angry Americans like me were after the 9/11 attack and how it would’ve felt to wait four months to fight back.”

The Doolittle Raiders had American resolve fueling their mission, he said.

“The Doolittle Raiders are among the giants on whose shoulders I now stand.”

How do we make this work?

Billau said the "how do we make this work" mentality propelled the Doolittle Raid not only to conception, but execution and success. Moyes said the raid indirectly turned the tide of the war in the Pacific.

“This was the first time in 700 years that Japan had been attacked by a foreign military,” he said. “Tactically, not much. Strategically… huge.”

The raid achieved what it had set out to do: a morale boost for the United States and a wake-up call for the Japanese military. Moyes speculates that the raid led indirectly to the famed Battle of Midway, a turning point in the war.

“(The raid) made the Japanese mad and it scared them,” Moyes said. “They stopped looking outward, they realized they could be hit. They pulled defenses back in and realized the American carriers are really the threat. You can pick up and move with a carrier.”

The Japanese lost four carriers at the Battle of Midway and all the trained pilots that went along with them, plus the aircraft. You can rebuild a plane, Moyes said. You can rebuild a carrier, but the institutional knowledge lost with a person is far more difficult to replace.

“The losses from Midway were horrifying for the Japanese.”

The Doolittle Raid and the Battle of Midway are all part of the legacy and heritage of the raid, Moyes said, and “all of you are part of the [that] legacy.”

Ellsworth Air Force Base didn’t include the Doolittle Raid squadrons until the 1980s, when they picked up the 34th Bomb Squadron. The 37th Bomb Squadron came along in the '90s, with the 89th Attack Squadron joining in the mid-2000s, cementing the Doolittle legacy at the base.

The impact of the raid has reached far beyond WWII — a legacy thriving at Ellsworth through a term called “Raider Culture,” a term prevalent throughout the base. The phrase “Raider Country” is boldly displayed in large letters across one of the hangars. Moyes tied the weight of the name “Raider,” and what it means, not only to the raid, but to 9/11, Libya, to answering “any given call, and any horn sounded.” That innovation born of the raid that has influenced every mission since. He referenced words such as boldness, innovation, courage, commitment, selflessness, resilience.

But words are only as good as the people that embody them.

Raider culture

“The Raider culture tends to be, hey, we’re ready when you need us, whether that’s the President of the United States or the Secretary of Defense, there’s no question,” Moyes said.

To Hobbs, the culture at Ellsworth means a consistent place of combat capability. A shared vision through squadrons, operations, and “up to the wing.” All of the support functions that take place at Ellsworth Air Force Base are devoted to supporting the mission of the Bomb Wing, he said.

When he built the vision and mission statement for his squadron, Hobbs didn’t have to worry about alignment up the chain.

“If I didn’t believe in what Global Strike Command was pushing down, my mission and vision probably wouldn’t align, but I think they’re spot on. I think we’ve been moving in a great direction.”

That support is part of the culture that Col. Hobbs has come to value at Ellsworth, and part of what “Raider Culture” is all about.

“Ultimately, at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what the equipment that we fly is,” Billau said. “It matters, the people and the attitude that they have, as far as supporting each other.”

The legacy and heritage of Ellsworth and the Doolittle Raid are synonymous with the innovation and changes seen across the aircraft and their squadrons, but “it’s always the people that overcome the difficulties,” Moyes said. “Because they care. You've got to be bold enough to think outside the box. Hey, maybe we could try that. Then you talk about it, and there’s the innovation. And there’s bravery of thinking outside the box, and the bravery of actually implementing the innovation.”

The participants in the Doolittle Raid were volunteers for a dangerous mission, but so is the group he works with every day, Hobbs said.

“It’s a reminder to me that we ask a lot of our people constantly, that the job that we do is very dangerous and it means a lot to our nation," he said. "You can do 100 great things, but if you mess up one thing, nobody remembers the other 100 things that you did great. So, there’s a lot of pressure, just like there was on the Doolittle Raiders."

Hobbs said he hopes the legacy of the raid that continues at Ellsworth today will serve as a reminder for civilians, too, of the sacrifice of the men and women who serve today.

“It’s the reminder that the people that work on this base, that do the job day in and day out, who have signed up and said I will sacrifice — that the people here on base are willing to give their lives for your freedom, and for your protection. Not only for ourselves, but for those who can’t,” he said.

The support felt within Ellsworth is a feeling that is mirrored by the community around it, Hobbs said. A consistent phrase heard on base about Ellsworth was “the hidden gem of the Air Force.”

“That’s simply tied to the heritage that we all share,” Billau said. “That ties us all together. I really love it here.”

The base is steeped in the heritage of not only the raid and its significance to the base, but also each squadron. Passing down the history of each squadron is a regular exercise, and a way to not only preserve, but continue the spirit of innovation, courage, and Raider culture that has been evolving and thriving for the past 80 years.

“In the end, the important thing is continuing the story of the raid," Moyes said. "The legacy of the raid. And the story of the people on this base. That’s the important thing. Machines make history, people make heritage.”

