85% COVID-19 positivity rate for group of inmates tested at Mike Durfee State Prison

A mass testing event at Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield this week found 127 of a group of 149 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus, an 85% positivity rate.
The findings are part of the Department of Corrections and Health's effort to mass test state prison facilities, according to a Friday news release from the DOC.
Mike Durfee State Prison had 1,022 inmates as of Sept. 30, according to the DOC website. The DOC spokesman did not immediately respond when asked if the 149 tested inmates represent a specific unit, people who were exhibiting symptoms, or some other group.
The release doesn't say which day the testing occurred but there were only 14 active cases in the prison as of Thursday morning, according to the DOC's website. There were three active cases among staff on both Thursday and Friday.
Inmates with the virus are being isolated from others and all education, skills training and work programs have been temporarily suspended, according to the news release. Inmate transfers to and from the prison are also suspended for the time being.
The mass testing at Mike Durfee State Prison comes after three rounds of mass testing last month at the women's prison, which is divided among three facilities at a campus in Pierre.
A total of 241 female prisoners contracted the virus since the pandemic began and all but seven women in the E Unit have recovered. Eight staff members have had the virus and three of them — two in the main prison and one in the minimum/community work unit — remain sick.
DOC staff have not been part of the mass testing events but are encouraged to get tested when they have symptoms, DOC spokesman Michael Winder previously told the Journal. The DOC is also working with the DOH to do random staff testing. Winder hasn't explained why staff — who could contract the virus in the community and bring it to the prison they work in — aren't also mass tested.
