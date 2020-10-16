85% COVID-19 positivity rate for group of inmates tested at Mike Durfee State Prison

A mass testing event at Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield this week found 127 of a group of 149 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus, an 85% positivity rate.

The findings are part of the Department of Corrections and Health's effort to mass test state prison facilities, according to a Friday news release from the DOC.

Mike Durfee State Prison had 1,022 inmates as of Sept. 30, according to the DOC website. The DOC spokesman did not immediately respond when asked if the 149 tested inmates represent a specific unit, people who were exhibiting symptoms, or some other group.

The release doesn't say which day the testing occurred but there were only 14 active cases in the prison as of Thursday morning, according to the DOC's website. There were three active cases among staff on both Thursday and Friday.

Inmates with the virus are being isolated from others and all education, skills training and work programs have been temporarily suspended, according to the news release. Inmate transfers to and from the prison are also suspended for the time being.

The mass testing at Mike Durfee State Prison comes after three rounds of mass testing last month at the women's prison, which is divided among three facilities at a campus in Pierre.