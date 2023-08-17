The first year of the 988 phone number, meant to provide citizens mental help support and access to resources, has been a success in South Dakota.

That’s according to Janet Kittams, the CEO of the Helpline Center in Sioux Falls. Kittams spoke about how 988 has been implemented in South Dakota during the second annual “We Need to Talk” Suicide Prevention Conference on Thursday in Sioux Falls.

“I'm very, very pleased with the response that we have seen with 988,” Kittams said.

Since the number was launched last July, more than 7,000 people across South Dakota’s 66 counties have used it.

Remind me how 988 works

The three-digit number, similar to 911, is intended to be an easy-to-remember nationwide number for people who have a mental health concern or are in a mental health crisis to use to get the help they may need in the moment.

988 also helps supplement the 1-800 National Suicide Prevention hotline. Since its launch, the 988 contact volume has gone up 130% compared to the 1-800 suicide prevention hotline.

“That tells me that people are responding to that easy to remember phone number of 988 that resonates with people,” Kittams said. “They're using it much more so than the 1-800 number.”

In South Dakota, 988 is run through a partnership between the Helpline Center and the Department of Social Services. DSS provides financial resources and planning while the Helpline Center staffs the call center with trained mental health counselors who interact with the callers.

Additionally, the 30 emergency dispatch centers across the state are also able to connect people in crisis to the 988 call center, helping reduce the number of law enforcement responses to mental health crises.

Kittams explained, previously 911 would dispatch law enforcement to mental health crisis calls and “sometimes that doesn’t have the most positive outcome because that person who’s in that behavioral health crisis — it's quite jarring to have somebody show up at your doorstep who's wearing a badge and gun and maybe not what that person needs at that moment in time.”

Over the past year, 96% of 988 calls didn’t require further intervention, such as calling law enforcement or emergency responders, Kittams said.

Once someone calls 988, within an average of 13 seconds, they’re connected to a mental health counselor who talks with them about what the caller is experiencing, can do a crisis risk assessment and start the process of getting the caller connected to resources. At the end of the call, the counselor will offer to do a follow-up call within 24 hours to check in. A majority of the callers accept the offer.

“It's very interesting when you talk [to them],” Kittams said, adding 60% of people pick up for the follow-up call. “We get a lot of people who say, ‘Oh, I didn't think you were really going to call…’ So they're surprised that we made the call with them. We get a lot of comments from people like, ‘You really are interested in making sure I'm doing okay even after I make that that first phone call to you.’”

The caller can also request additional follow-up calls in the future.

Reaching everyone

Of the 7,281 contacts made to the 988 number between July 2022 and July 2023, which includes calls, texts and chats, 93% were calls.

And of those contacts, 40% were crisis-related showing that not everyone who is reaching 988 is experiencing a mental health crisis.

Kittams attributed the statistic to the success of the 988 marketing campaign.

“988 is literally for any kind of mental health question or concern or crisis. Obviously you could still call it if you're in crisis, but I do want to encourage people to continue to share the message that it's not just for crisis.”

Kittams explained the most common reasons for calling were concerns that included depression and anxiety, suicide and family struggles.

Around 46% of people age 29 or younger reached out to 988 and of that age group, 79% used the chat function.

What’s next?

In the coming months, there will be a heavy marketing push across social media, television and radio to let people know 988 is there when they need it.

South Dakota Urban Indian Health is also partnering with the Helpline Center to train the 988 staff on culturally competent responses for when Native American callers reach out. The partnership, which is also funded by a federal grant, will create awareness campaigns for Native Americans.

Kittams expects the number of callers to fluctuate by month, but does anticipate an increase in calls as more people learn about the number.

“988 is always a kind voice. Somebody who's compassionate,” Kittams said. “Somebody will be there to listen when they need it the most.”

This story was originally published in the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.