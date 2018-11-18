Editor’s note: This is the ninth in a series of columns by former Journal columnist David Rooks, who is now getting treatment for esophageal cancer.
Last Wednesday, the 14th, in a small windowless room, my surgeon, Dr. David Fromm, went through our scheduled consult. Our esophageal surgery now has a date and time: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, 7 a.m.
Dr. Fromm spoke with dispassionate concision, mapping the options and their various pros and cons. That part of me that admires clear-cut competence and fact-driven logic was serene; if there is cause for worry — and there is — I am at least in capable hands.
As is their subversive habit, my thoughts drifted. I saw myself as a young bomber pilot in a '50s war movie, attending a flight briefing before strapping myself into a metal fatigued B17 Stratofortress on its 50th sortie over Germany. Our mission holds little hope for returning home to our bomb-pocked airfield in the south of England.
At consult's close, Dr. Fromm seemed satisfied I’d transitioned to informed patient. He’s a good doctor and a decent man. I have confidence in him. As for that, these past months I’ve had marvelous fortune in the caregivers and providers with which I’ve been blessed.
I have employed daydreams for a stress-reduction strategy since 2nd grade at Mt. Carmel in Tempe, Arizona (non-air-conditioned classrooms in the Valley of the Sun require flights of fancy). Big windows open to a desert sky — irresistible; that or bouts of reverie were just another quirk of the budding writer.
These days find me in an Indian Summer of health: restful sleep restored, strength and stamina waxing. I dare to hope for longer days in this particular meadow; when feeling well, we dare many things. For accompaniment, this modest vitality brings a specific sense from childhood: the intuition that, here and there — often in the open — dwell copious pockets of grace.
And each is marked by a sense of infinity.
I will cite one real example of such grace from my childhood. I may have been two, perhaps three. I stood at the railing of a crib just off the kitchen in a hallway. Behind the dining room table was a window that bathed the entire kitchen with soft yellow light. My mom puttered at the sink, cleaning up after breakfast. Presently she turned, stood, looked at me for a long while, and smiled.
It was beatific and I was bathed in love; what a charged-with-magic world. This and similar incidences were the intimations of eternity that were not infrequent in my childhood. They were communions with love, and the world seemed to swim in them. Save for dusk to evening and night to dawn, time held no meaningful boundaries. Childhood was simply a passage from grace to grace.
As I grew up, it became much less so. Strife marked the latter sixties and seventies. Soon enough I became an adult and put away “such childish things.” Now came worries and cares, avarice and lust, the clinging to the glamour of evil.
I began to notice the restlessness of time as I aged into my thirties. The seasons were shorter, more compact. Up until puberty, an afternoon could last a week, a month was an age and a year an epoch. Infants in time are closer to eternity. Perhaps “suffer the children …” carries deeper meaning. Perhaps, children are already one foot into the Kingdom.
These past few decades, the pace of time continues to quicken. To quote the old Paul Simon song:
“… the years are rolling by me
they are rocking easily …”
I attribute to many prayers that the timeless and childlike sense of grace I knew well over a half century ago has made an appearance again in my life. Such a welcome guest. It is quite as if scales have fallen off and I am more the me I was.
Yesterday, I returned to the Vucurevich Cancer Care Institute to keep a promise. I had told the nurses and technicians in Radiation Therapy and Chemo Therapy that I would come back to say "hello" and "Thank you.” A tremendous source of the graces I describe came as a result of their professionalism, generosity and caring.
How very edifying it was to be able to see some of them, a full month later, quietly and diligently providing the same love in their care to those they presently serve. So, Christen, Jen, Brett, Angela, Dan, Adam, Kayla, I thank the Holy Lord for all of you, those I’ve named and those I wish I could.
You each were a revelation of love to me.
The base of the mountain nears, I return to home. Where even less assuming has been the humble love and charity I’ve received from my wife, Sandi, and our children. So, too, the help and prayers freely given by my brothers, sisters, and faithful other relatives and friends.
Each soul, a fountain of God’s love; each heart, a pocket of Eternity. `
Next: The week for gratitude