Editor’s note: This is one in a series of columns by former Journal columnist David Rooks, who on Tuesday had a successful surgery to remove a tumor from his esophagus.
Just past midnight, the morning of surgery, I cannot sleep. These past few days, to calm myself I’ve been thinking about Christmas.
Two days ago, my wife, Sandi, clarified what the first days following surgery will be like for me. In short, I’ll be in no shape to submit a Cancer piece to the Journal by deadline. I spoke with the Journal's editors about this. They said it’d be fine, if I found time, to pen something on Christmas.
In these wee hours, herewith a few thoughts:
Over the years, commonly I’ve bewailed the secularization of this season. This morning, sans any claim to wisdom, instead I’ll follow a star. If I’d been present in Bethlehem, 2,018 years ago, what light might I have found?
The child had been prophesied for thousands of years. That the Son of God was born in a cave, in a country backwater, to an impoverished couple of scant means — what does that say about our Creator? And about our world? Elsewhere in the Bible the Father is quoted, almost in rebuke, “My thoughts are not your thoughts…” That first Christmas proved it.
And what were the thoughts of the heavenly choir above those shepherd’s fields? What uncontainable joy did they burst into an earthly sky with song and tidings? They were awed by a gift that surpassed their understanding. The Father had given with divine love what He cherished most: He surrendered His Son to fallen humanity.
The example was there from the beginning: Greater love than this hath no man …
Today, we give gifts to excess. This can remain good if with every gift we give a thought to Bethlehem: God giving Himself. It is dizzying, and humbling. Top that humanity.
And who was entrusted with the gift.
In a stable beneath the stars, in icy air that stabbed the lungs, among the dung and breath of livestock the earth received her King. To the Most High the two souls that hovered over the newborn babe were incandescent pools of purity, thus fit to receive the Christ. Found wanting for a room at the inn, their hearts were earth’s first tabernacles for the Lord. Such is the value our Father places on clean hearts.
His thoughts are not our thoughts.
From the beginning this gift was ringed with suffering: Satan’s wrath in the slaughter of the innocents; the flight into Egypt, which, added to poverty, meant being strangers in a strange land. Throughout, the simple faith of Mary and Joseph expressed trusting obedience. God had chosen wisely.
In every pondering of the Nativity, I circle back to love. The unknowable depth of our Father’s love for His Son, and for us.
I’ve been telling stories for a long time. If not true, Christmas would be impossible to make up. It has to be true because, fools though we be, no one would believe it. As it is, fewer and fewer do. Faith fades beneath an avalanche of gifts — how ironic is that?
Still, our Father’s love abides in the hearts of the humble and pure. Like fresh straw in a manger, He fills us without fail. Here’s hoping your Christmas receives that gift deeper than any other: being filled with the light of His holiness and peace.