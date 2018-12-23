Editor’s note: This is the final column by former Journal columnist David Rooks, who is now recovering after a successful surgery to remove a tumor from his esophagus.
As of this writing, it’s been two weeks since my discharge from the hospital, 19 days since surgery. Though I’ve tortured the metaphor of this journey with cancer being the ascent of a personal mountain, I gave no consideration to the descent from the summit.
It has been pain-wracked.
Seven incisions around my abdomen, plus a puncture wound where the chest drainage tube entered my right side, all have been healing slowly. Each incision bears subcutaneous stitching to hold tissues together that I cannot see but definitely feel. These stitches shout to me whenever I cough or try to breathe deeply, both of which I must regularly attempt to prevent the onset of pneumonia. These wounds voice equal outrage each time I shift during sleep.
But every day their decibels lessen and they feel less angry. Today, they are a tight, semi-painful, band of pressure that wraps me around. This, and a general weakness, mark each step of my descent. From here, I get my first glimpse of the plains of normalcy. What will be its challenges?
A part of “normal” is I just finished my first week without a single medical appointment. Oddly, I feel slightly bereft, adrift from purpose. I miss the esprit de corps of the health care providers I knew and called by name. Sandi warned me about the onset of this ennui, and so I recognize it. Like everything else, it must be lived through.
Not all is calm and recovering. There is an immediate opponent that blocks my path to health. By the grace of God, I must defeat it. Throughout my treatment, opioids, in the form of hydrocodone and oxycodone, have been my walking stick, helping me through the sometimes crushing moments. But, in the last few days, I see these painkillers for what they’ve become. They are a crutch, and no longer absolutely needed.
Yesterday, I managed the entire day without them. For the next few days, I will take the prescribed dosage only right before sleep. On Christmas Eve, I’ll dispense with them entirely. Thus far, I’ve obeyed every medical dictate on this journey. This will be my last. Inasmuch as I rest in the Lord, I’m confident; but, as an alcoholic and recovering drug addict, I’m cautious, too. For the daily gift of sobriety, I humbly pray.
On this day of writing it is the Winter Solstice. Thus it seems fitting to ask: What comes next? What bodes as the sun begins its ascent, and longer days, and, eventually, rain and the greening of life? And what, personally, must I choose to do worthy of the extended seasons now available to me? What chapters remain for a 62-year-old man with Type 2 Diabetes and severe arthritis in his right hip?
The past six months have been a hermitage of turning inward whilst the mercies of God and neighbor poured generously into me. Some measure of this is in the size of the gathered bundle of cards and letters bearing prayers and good wishes on my desk. Sheltered at home, I ponder it with awe. What must I do next?
As I often do, I turn to Hollywood. There’s a line in the very worthy Steven Spielberg war movie, “Saving Private Ryan,” where Captain Miller, played by Tom Hanks, utters his dying words to Matt Damon, playing Private Ryan: “James, earn this … earn it …” Considering all the prayers and the copious mercies of my Lord, Jesus, I whisper, “How? How can I live in a way that honors the love I have received?
It’s a funny thing about living within an aura of goodness. There’s a burgeoning sense of duty to reciprocate, to be good as well; not simply as a form of trade, an impersonal transaction to perform, but a response of simple good will … and love. Whatever I choose to do, from this day forward, I must be good – in the choices I make, and to all those I meet.
I must try to “earn it.”
We live in confusing times. Our culture has slipped its moorings and our technological advancements, whatever their benefits, seem mostly to place a seal of alienation between us. We are cocooned by our contraptions. As for my Cancer Story, I consider this piece an end, hopefully, to the series. The experience has changed me in ways that I can never undo, but that does not reveal the deeper truth.
The past six months have returned me to what I was meant to be. Cancer reduced me to gratitude. For the kindness of friends and even strangers; for my ever loving and loyal wife, who — in sickness and in health — has been steadfast in her tender care for me. I am grateful, too, for every prayer rendered from the thoughtfulness of all those, known and unknown, who took the time to offer one.
Recalling their faces, I say thank you for every look of compassion and skillful act of medical care received from my providers. Knowing they continue to do this each day, receiving the suffering of others with compassion, humbles me.
Goodness enkindles the fire to be good.
Finally, I thank the Almighty for His lessons on the greatest gift of His Son: that He has loved us to the deepest level of despair we can ever descend, and — with outstretched hand — invites us toward His loving and eternal light. Therefore, with all that I have, and with what time remains, I must try to “earn it.”