Editor’s note: This is the tenth in a series of columns by former Journal columnist David Rooks, who is now getting treatment for esophageal cancer.
Thanksgiving, a few days from December, was also a few degrees below 60. For that we were thankful. This year an impressive portion of our family gathered at my brother Mike and his wife Sue’s country home near Oral, South Dakota.
The mood was light and calm. There was, of course, roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, et cetera — even roast buffalo and a separate table full of desserts. We began with a prayer of thankfulness for those here, elsewhere, living and remembered, all loved and recalled with gratitude.
Sometime recently, I know not exactly when, I gained the status of a family elder and was offered a spot near the front of the line. Instead, in the natural afternoon light of my brother and sister-in-law’s living room, I chose to sit and consider how, from a happenstance tinier than a mustard seed, all the myriad energies of life had come to be gathered in that room.
That mustard seed was the chance meeting between my mother and father at the Sun Devil Inn, a diner on the Arizona State University campus, in 1945. My mother, all of 20, managed the restaurant; my father, a 22-year-old freshman English major and Marine Corps veteran, was — to borrow his phrase — “immediately and hopelessly smitten.” There was just something about that redhead.
Last Thursday, 73 years later, many of the fruits of that encounter gathered by the dozens. My daughter Jessica and her husband Matt, and kids, were up from Ponca City, Okla. My daughter Jenny was in from college in Minneapolis, Minn. From 18-month-old grandson, Cade, to my 80-year-old cowboy cousin, Chubb, dignity and light intermingled. I took all this in from my perch with a view.
It drew a quiet smile.
“I am a part of all that I have met,” declares Ulysses in Tennyson’s great poem. And it’s true, a part of each of us is the sum of our memories and experiences. The other 99 percent resides in our hearts and is not a sum: rather, it is the foliage of the love we gain for each other and our Father in heaven. This gift grows in the field of our allotted time.
But as for that, as for my time allotted, I have no complaints. Instead, I am thankful.
Let me explain: For several years now, when able, I meet with a handful of Christian men on Saturday mornings at Blessed Sacrament Church. Over coffee and rolls we share how our individual walks with the good Lord Jesus have been over the past week. A few years back, one of the men shared that he prayed with the daily obituaries in the newspaper. This seemed like a good idea: that, even in prayer, charity should begin at home.
Over time, holding up the names of the recently deceased each morning made me used to thoughts of mortality. I noticed the ages of the newly departed; as often as not, they were near mine or younger. I became inured to the knowledge that, statistically speaking, I’ve had a decent run. This past Thanksgiving, surrounded by laughter and life, I was thankful for the time I’ve been given.
During my morning prayers for the recent losses in our community. I pray as well for their families and friends in their time of grief. Though well-disguised, daily tragedies and suffering are ordinary facts in our community. My experience with cancer these past months makes me realize no one is exempt: including, perhaps especially, myself. Knowing this puts a deeper patina of beauty upon life.
I imagine this Thanksgiving has been bittersweet for the families of those I have read and prayed for this past year. Because our memories are scented and shaped by love, they bear the deeper thorns of recent and painful reality. Death is an absence that only heals slowly. As wonderful as Thursday was, I missed my brother, James, and my sister, Deb. I missed Mom and Dad, too.
Still, in that afternoon room in my brother’s home I saw the smiles and heard the laughter of my grandchildren. I noted that my youngest, Michael, though just turned 16, is nearly 6 feet tall. I thought with pride how my daughter, Sarah, graduates from nursing school this Spring. And I marveled at how my wife, Sandi, seen for a moment through a window in the front yard, is as lovely as the day we met …
I am richly blessed, and I give thanksgiving for that. I am grateful, too, for the future and whatever it brings. Hopeful, because my experience is that our loving God saves the best for last. Once again, I borrow from Tennyson’s Ulysses:
“… Come, my friends,
'Tis not too late to seek a newer world.
Push off, and sitting well in order smite
The sounding furrows …”