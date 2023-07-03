Art lovers will soon have a chance to bid on “Eagle Feather Fan,” an original Dale Lamphere sculpture, for a good cause. Proceeds from the sculpture’s sale will support new Habitat for Humanity houses in Sturgis.

The sculpture will be auctioned on eBay. The auction is expected to go live during the first week of July and will be live for 10 days. Updates on the auction date will be posted at blackhillshabitat.org, or contact Kenzie Oswald at Kenzie@blackhillshabitat.org for more information.

Dale Lamphere is the South Dakota Artist Laureate known for such works as the “Dignity” sculpture near Chamberlain, the “Arc of Dreams” on the Sioux Falls Sculpture Walk, and “The Hive” at Black Hills State University. Over his 51-year career, Dale has completed 60 major public sculptures including the Basilica of the National Shrine in Washington D.C., and he recently received the American Institute of Architects South Dakota Champion of Architecture award for bringing great public art to the people of South Dakota.

“Eagle Feather Fan” is a bronze sculpture valued at $5,000. The sculpture auction was announced Thursday at a Builders BBQ fundraiser for Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity.

Ross and Jan Lamphere of Sturgis hosted the Builders BBQ at Lamphere Ranch Campground, where potential buyers got to see the “Eagle Feather Fan” sculpture on display.

“A good friend of mine has worked with Habitat in Rapid City and said they were trying to get things rolling up here,” Ross said. “I’ve gotten involved in trying to get other volunteers and people lined up.

Ross is Dale’s brother. Ross said he asked Dale if he would donate a piece of his art to raise funds for Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity, and Dale agreed.

“When it’s your brother, it’s harder to say no,” Ross chuckled. “Dale graciously jumped in and has offered this sculpture for us. We’re anxious to see how it sells.”

Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity announced that a donor has made a challenge gift of $50,000. Proceeds from ticket sales to the Builders BBQ, sponsorships and the sale of the Dale Lamphere sculpture will go toward matching the $50,000 gift. The money will be put toward building the three new houses in Sturgis.

“We are hoping that we raise matching funds for the challenge gift of $50,000, so that would be a total of $100,000 over the next six months or so,” said Barbara O'Malley, donor engagement officer for Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity. “Our cost to build one home is around $150,000, so this is an important fundraiser in our ongoing building in Sturgis.”

Habitat homeowners tend to stay in their homes, pay taxes, pay down their mortgages and engage with their communities. The affordable homes will have lasting impact on the Sturgis community, according to a press release from Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity.

For the Lamphere family, supporting affordable housing in Sturgis is an investment in their longtime hometown. Ross and Dale’s grandparents homesteaded in Harding County, and Ross said his parents moved their family to Sturgis in 1951.

“I had heard about Habitat but I’d never before been really active in the building or fundraising for them. It’s certainly a great need in every community for affordable housing for people, and I’m tickled to death to be able to contribute toward that effort,” Ross said.

“I just think it’s a great opportunity for a community to reach out and help other people that are in need of an affordable house, and they can do it in so many different ways. They can do it by writing a check or come and help pound nails and do the building, and as much as anything they can tell their friends and neighbors about it,” Ross said. “The more people that become involved, the easier the work is. I’m happy to be part of that and contribute what I can.”

The fundraiser caps off National Homeownership Month, which recognizes the power of owning a home when raising a family, establishing roots in a community, building equity and passing down generational wealth. National Homeownership Month highlights the importance of having a home in order to have a life of dignity, security and hope.

Combatting a housing crisis

Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity sees the region facing a housing crisis. Housing inventories are down, prices are up, and starting and median wages don’t support average rent or purchase prices, and 5,500 housing units will be needed by 2030 to meet growing population demands, according to a press release from Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity.

Data from Dakota Institute indicates South Dakota ranked fifth in population growth from July 2021 to July 2022, and the institute estimates if that rate continues, the state’s population should top one million by 2030.

“It’s a tale of two cities – the best of times if you are a homeowner, because your home is worth about 50% more than it was just a few years ago. It’s the worst of times if you are trying to pay your new property tax or purchase a home,” said R. Scott Engmann, executive director of Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity.

Strong community partnerships are essential in order for Black Hills Habitat for Humanity to develop much-needed affordable housing, Engmann said.

“Habitat is really the only agency that is building and financing affordable homes for ownership. There’s a lot of for-profit builders. We’re the only ones that build them with local volunteers, with local skills, and create a mortgage people can afford,” he said.

“Part of where Habitat will continue to build is where we have support and friends in the local community and at municipal levels. That is the kind of partnership Habitat needs,” Engmann said, noting Sturgis’ mayor and council helped ensure Habitat could obtain an affordable lot and replat it so the land could accommodate two homes.

The three newest Habitat houses are under construction in Sturgis right now. One on Fleet Street is nearing completion.

“We hadn’t built in Sturgis for five or six years. We were so impressed by how we were welcomed by community members and leaders,” Engmann said. “We’d love to see another two to three homes a year in the Sturgis market.”

Finding land is one of the challenges to building more homes. Engmann said Habitat is looking for landowners who would sell land to the nonprofit organization.

Engmann praised the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, along with the mayor, council and residents such as the Lamphere family for their willingness to support affordable homeownership.

“People want to see everybody get that chance to own a home. It’s pretty inspiring,” Engmann said.