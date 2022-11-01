A frighteningly good time: Knollwood community comes together for Halloween Trunk or Treat

Hundreds of ghouls, wizards and TV heroes made the haunting walk around a parking lot on Knollwood Drive in Rapid City Monday night, playing spooktacular games and enjoying terrifyingly delicious treats.

It wasn't a scene from a horror movie, but there was spirit around the place — a spirit of giving back to the community.

For the second year in a row, Renewal MB Church hosted its Trunk or Treat for the children and families of the Knollwood Heights neighborhood, an area of Rapid City that has witnessed tragedy over the past few years.

Pastor Jon Fiester's congregation moved to the space on Knollwood Drive approximately two years ago. He said even though there have been incidents in the neighborhood that sometimes consume news headlines, there's no place else he'd rather be.

"I think this is an absolutely beautiful community," Fiester said.

The Trunk or Treat is a way in which the neighbors can all come together, he said.

"To see everybody come together and just have a fun family evening, it's good," Fiester said. "We had a lot of volunteers that helped make this happen. Candy was donated from many people in the community... It's really good to see the community come together."

More than 12,400 candy items and hundreds of dollars were collected to support the Knollwood Trunk or Treat. A two-week community candy drive was promoted by the city of Rapid City's Human Relations Commission/Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors.

According to Darrell Shoemaker, the city's communications coordinator, a candy collection box was set up in the lobby of City Hall. Additionally, members of the city council, Pennington County Board of Commissioners and the Rapid City Police Department all contributed to the effort.

"I'm just grateful for the community to come out here, just to come together and rally around the city as a whole, and put on a great event for the neighborhood," Fiester said.

The church is already looking to build excitement for next year's Trunk or Treat, Fiester said, joking that he wants a dunk tank in the cool South Dakota fall.

"We'll figure something out," he said.