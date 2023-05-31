Generational incarceration, the "expensive revolving door" of the jail and workforce shortages are a few things behind Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller's plan to implement an education and job skills training program in the Pennington County Jail — something most jails don't offer.

"I just feel as a community we could do some things better to help (inmates) develop a solid foundation for their own future and invest in their own future and hopefully change that trajectory," Mueller said, noting he's seen up to three generations make their way through the jail during the nearly three decades he's worked for the county.

IGNITE (Individual Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education) began in Genesee County, Michigan. Sheriff Christopher R. Swanson started the program, and now the National Sheriffs' Association helps other jails replicate it.

Genesee county offers various education, including GED classes. There are also job certification and post-incarceration work opportunities and assistance — all things not traditionally offered in jails, which are primarily pretrial holding facilities.

According to the National Sheriffs' Association, 90% of jail inmates in the country end up back in their communities. Mueller estimated the Pennington County Jail is close to that number, maybe slightly below because it houses federal inmates as well.

"Jail beds are probably one of the most expensive options to deal with issues in the community," Mueller said.

A night in the jail costs about $95, and the daily average population is 595 inmates. The average stay is just over 22 days, a number Mueller said includes people who spend a few hours or days in this jail.

The program will primarily benefit those who find themselves in the jail for longer than the average, Mueller said.

What exactly it will look like is still developing, but Mueller plans to formalize the work some inmates are already doing in the jail that could translate to jobs on the outside such as cleaning, maintenance, and work in the jail laundry and kitchen.

"This is the early stage," Mueller said on Tuesday. "My hope is to have more conversations with our community and the business community to assess what their needs are for the job market currently and what partnerships they're willing to develop with us."

Some of those potential community partners include Western Dakota Tech, Elevate Rapid City and Rapid City Area Schools, which Mueller said "may be able to fund a full-time teacher."

The goal is for the new classes and certifications to give people a chance to get jobs outside the jail, as well and reduce and prevent further costs to taxpayers.

Mueller will reroute an open correctional officer position at the jail to hire a program coordinator, he said, but he doesn't anticipate "having a lot of hard costs wrapped up in this because a lot of it's developed through community partnerships."

If all goes well, Pennington County will be the first in South Dakota to implement IGNITE. So far, it's offered in counties in Minnesota, North Dakota, North Carolina and Virginia.

Mueller said he hopes inmates knowing law enforcement and the community is willing to partner with and invest in them will be "enough that the light bulb will turn on."

Mueller first publicly teased IGNITE — although not by name — in March, a few months after he took office. He told the Journal in an interview he wanted to provide more resources like education and job training to "a captive audience."

The sheriff first heard about the program last year, shortly after he was elected. He ran into Paul Laney, a friend of his and former sheriff of Cass County, North Dakota, at the National Sheriffs' Association conference in 2022.

"Paul (who was working part time for the National Sheriffs' Association) made a couple of phone calls and got us on the list of potential launch sites for this year," Mueller said.

The research process for IGNITE included a few trips.

Mueller, the Pennington County Jail Commander Rob Yantis, and Chief Deputy Mark Hughes attended a training day in Cass County, which was launching the program. Staff visited Flint, Michigan as well to see the program there, which has been successful in a few areas, including lowering assaults in the jail according to reporting by the Davison Index.

The official kickoff for the program is at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Public Safety Building in Rapid City.

The sheriff's office has invited various community groups to the event, and representatives from the Genesee County Sheriff's Office and the National Sheriffs' Association will be in attendance. It is open to the public.