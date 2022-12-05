A.J. Etherington starts as editor of the Rapid City Journal

A.J. Etherington has joined the staff of the Rapid City Journal as editor.

“The Rapid City Journal and its readers deserve a great editor, and A.J. Etherington is exactly that,” said David McCumber, director of local news for Lee Enterprises’ western region, who was in Rapid City for Etherington’s first day Monday. “A.J. is a brilliant reporter and writer, and he also knows how to motivate and inspire journalists and how to cover a community.”

Originally from Montana, Etherington served 12 years on active duty as an intelligence analyst and Arabic Linguist with the United States Marine Corps and the Montana Army National Guard. After honorably retiring from the service in 2018, he put his military experience to use as publisher of the weekly newspaper The Glasgow Courier in Glasgow, Montana.

After three years with the Courier he was hired at Lee Enterprises as public safety reporter for The Billings Gazette. In January 2022, he was promoted to city editor.

A story-teller at heart and a journalist by trade, Etherington earned a master of arts in creative writing and a master of fine art in fiction from Regis University in Denver. He is a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Etherington has also been recognized by the Montana Newspaper Association for his feature writing, investigative reporting, photography, and newspaper layout and design.

"I'm excited to be in South Dakota at the best newspaper with the best team," Etherington said. "I can't wait to help tell the stories of the Black Hills."

His first day at the Journal was Monday.