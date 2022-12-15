A 'labor of love': A decades-old toy drive keeps giving to Cheyenne River kids

When Cheyenne River Youth Project founder Julie Garreau started a toy drive 30 years ago in Eagle Butte, she had no idea it would grow into the nation-wide event it is today.

The Wo Otúh’an Wi — or “Moon of Giving Away Presents'' — serves more than 1,500 children across more than 4,000 acres of remote reservation land in north-central South Dakota. Families apply to receive gifts by writing wish lists, which the CRYP shares with donors across the country — including regular supporters in Boulder, Colorado and St. Louis, Missouri. Each child receives up to four gifts, all wrapped and personalized with their name.

While they can’t reach every child, Garreau said they serve each of the reservation’s 20 communities.

“Our whole mission is about kids and supporting them and caring for them,” she said. “I think it does that. It leveled the playing field a little bit, where all kids go back to school after the holidays and say ‘hey I got this…I got that.’ It’s nice; that’s a good feeling for us anyway.”

To help fund their annual mission, CRYP hosts a star quilt raffle. Renowned Indigenous artist Bonnie LeBeaux crafts the quilt by hand. Star quilts are patterned after early buffalo robe designs and are given as special gifts, revered by members of the Lakota, Nakota and Dakota tribes among others.

Pulling off such a massive undertaking requires extensive planning and coordination, something Garreau said starts in August each year. Just a handful of volunteers — eight or nine — are working the toy drive this year after the coronavirus pandemic put a dent in their volunteer operations.

“We’ll still get the job done. If we can’t do it for the holidays, we’ll continue after the holidays and get it done,” she said.

One volunteer in particular has become a staple in the Wo Otúh’an Wi. This year is Laure Lachaud’s 11th holiday season with the Cheyenne River Youth Project. She travels from her home in the New York City metro area to volunteer and manage the toy drive each year.

“I come every year because it’s such good work that [Garreau] and the Cheyenne River Youth Project does, and I just love the program,” she said. “[Garreau] has given me the responsibility of running [Wo Otúh’an Wi] since 2016, which I’m very honored by, and I think I’ve done my best.”

Something as simple as these gifts, Lachaud said, makes a big difference for the youth and the volunteers alike.

“A really important part of being a kid is having that joy when you get to open a present,” she said. “I think the reason that our toy drive is so special is that it’s so personalized. The presents that they’re getting are the things that they asked for.”

Lachaud echoed Garreau’s sentiment about the project truly being a labor of love.

“It’s hard work, and we’re here late sometimes, but just in the back of your mind knowing that you’re getting this kid something that you know they’re going to be really excited about, it makes you excited. It makes the volunteers excited; they have so much fun taking these presents for them.”

The raffle lasts through noon on Dec. 29, with the winner announced live on the Cheyenne River Youth Project’s Facebook page on Dec. 30. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for six. To purchase, send cash, checks or money orders to: Cheyenne River Youth Project, Attn: Star Quilt, 702 4th St., P.O. Box 410, Eagle Butte, SD 57625, or enter online at www.lakotayouth.org/win-a-star-quilt.