Your empty aluminum cans could help Rapid City’s ReStore win an aluminum drive and $6,000.

The funds would be used to help Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity build affordable homes.

The Rapid City ReStore is one of 100 organizations in the United States and Canada participating in an aluminum drive. The goal is to collect 10,000 pounds of aluminum by July 31. The winning organization that collects 10,000 pounds of aluminum receives a $6,000 grant.

Anyone who wants to donate aluminum may do so by taking donations to the ReStore during business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Donations also can be dropped off anytime at the ReStore’s outdoor collection site at the west side of the building near the ReStore sign. Rapid City’s ReStore is located at 610 E. Omaha St.

Dalin said Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, 3500 Canyon Lake Drive, will also accept donations of aluminum. The ReStore will schedule a pickup of very large donations of aluminum. Contact the ReStore at (605) 791-1880.

“First place is a pretty aggressive goal,” said Dallas Dalin, manager of the Black Hills Area Habitat ReStores in Rapid City and Spearfish. “So far, we have around 3,000 pounds and would like to get to 6,000 by July 31.”

Last year was the first time Rapid City’s ReStore competed in the aluminum drive and the store won third place and a grant of $2,000, Dalin said.

The aluminum drive is sponsored by Novelis, a global producer of aluminum rolled products and recycler of aluminum. Novelis is providing recycling bins and monetary grants to Habitat for Humanity to help increase sustainability across the United States and Canada.

“This is an opportunity to help save our local landfills, support sustainability for our region, and it’s all for a good cause. The $6,000 would be put toward the building of an affordable home and help bring strength, stability and independence to families in need of a decent place to live,” Dalin said.

Dalin said Rapid City’s ReStore is the largest monthly donor to Black Hills Area Habitat For Humanity. The ReStore is a funding initiative for BHAHFH and all the store’s profits support building affordable homes.

Though the aluminum drive ends July 31, Dalin said the ReStore accepts donations of metal – including aluminum, steel, copper and brass – for recycling year-round. The ReStore also accepts donations of larger nonworking appliances for recycling.

The ReStore sells donated building materials and home goods to raise money for BHAHFH. Go to blackhillshabitat.org/restore/ for more information.