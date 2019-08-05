STURGIS | For Dan Uland and his daughter Savanna, Monday’s Mayor’s Ride wlll be their first and only Sturgis motorcycle rally experience for this year.
After riding a 2005 Harley-Davidson Road Glide to the Black Hills on Sunday night, father and daughter planned to savor the approximately four-hour, 100-mile ride from Sturgis past Mount Rushmore National Memorial via Vanocker Canyon and Nemo Road, then south to Crazy Horse Memorial, Custer and finally ending at the State Game Lodge in Custer State Park.
Savanna looked forward to experiencing her first trip to Sturgis and the Black Hills via motorcycle.
“I think it’s a great way to really feel the road and be close to nature,” she said. “Bicycling is awesome because you get wind, being in a car is awesome because you go fast and motorcycles combine that."
But that would be it for this trip.
After the ride, Dan would leave his daughter at the Rapid City Regional Airport for a return flight to San Francisco, where Savanna is based as a flight attendant.
And he would ride solo back to Denver where he is employed with the Union Pacific Railroad.
They also enjoy riding around the Denver area, taking day trips to nearby reservoirs and also taking part in the Thunder in the Rockies charity ride there.
For his first time in Sturgis, Dan was expecting some confirmation of the raucous and rowdy “Anything Goes” reputation of the rally.
“It’s all a little more PG than I was thinking,” he said.