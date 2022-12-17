'A real kid from rural South Dakota': General reflects on military career, local roots

Reflections on a career spanning the better part of four decades and multiple continents brought U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Director of the Defense Health Agency, back to the cornfields of South Dakota this month.

A looming Midwestern snowstorm welcomed Place back to his home state Monday, along with his final official visit to Ellsworth Air Force Base in Box Elder, before his retirement from military service next month.

A native of Huron, Place said growing up in South Dakota made him a better officer, a better physician and a better leader.

'You plant trees for other people'

“If there’s one thing about people in South Dakota, it’s that life is hard — life is challenging, and whining about it doesn’t help,” Place said. “It’s about how do you do the work? How do you think it through, how do you work with other people to solve problems that are often not solvable by a single person?”

The rest of the country — the rest of the world — doesn’t necessarily think that way, he said. But it's a way of thinking he would transform into a leadership philosophy that led him from the anxiety-riddled operating tables of combat surgery in Afghanistan to directing a health agency that serves 9.6 million service members, retirees and their families worldwide.

“We think that way — we work together that way,” he said of South Dakotans. “We’re willing to go to other people for help. And when people ask us for help, we’re more willing to say 'yes' to it because we know that’s the only way it will work.”

Depending on the people around him — and crediting them — has served as a hallmark of Place’s leadership style. In leading a joint agency that envelops the Army, Navy and Air Force, a melding of cultures and a global workforce of 140,000, reliance on its breadth of experience and varied perspectives was a necessity of the job.

Up until the past five years, his entire experience had been with the Army. The branches have their rivalries, he chuckled, alluding to the recent Army-Navy game, and its favorable outcome — in his eyes.

“But ultimately, just like any family that squabbles a little bit inside of it, when it comes to somebody attacking our family — what do we do? We defend our family, and our family is the United States of America.”

Bringing the family together — some smarter, some stronger, some older, some wiser — creates a team that means America always wins, he said.

“That’s what I’m seeing in this joint force. And I’m proud to be a part of it,” he said, a combination of energizing passion and different experiences that make the system better.

For Place, bettering the system proved an exercise in both tedium and reward.

“You plant trees for other people to enjoy the fruit… enjoy the shade,” he said. “So you have to be okay with the idea that some of these things are going to take time.”

A global pandemic

He does get to reap the harvest from time to time. Witnessing cutting edge innovation is a perk of the job, and one of his favorite instances emerged from one of his most challenging as director — COVID-19.

May of 2020, Place, like the rest of the world, was attempting to navigate the fear and uncertainty of a global pandemic. A group of clinicians in Bethesda, Maryland were in search of a method for inserting breathing tubes that would still protect healthcare workers amid a shortage of PPE.

Using commercial, off-the-shelf products, they created an inexpensive device to keep breath contained while still allowing them to work around it. It was called COVID-19 Airway Management Isolation Chambers — or CAMICs.

“That’s just the innovation of the American service member — to see a problem, solve a problem. And it’s just so rewarding to see America’s sons and daughters do that,” Place said proudly.

Medicine always captivated Place. He talked about being a doctor “most of his life.” A brush with appendicitis at eight or nine years old would ultimately peak his interest in surgery. Fifty years later, he’s been a surgeon most of his life.

'Life is in your hands'

Everybody has their stories, Place said, recalling his time as a combat surgeon. At Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan in January of 2002, Place was part of a special operations task force during what he described as “probably the most anxiety-provoking and fear-provoking” experience of his military career.

A few days in country, they were operating on multiple service members — the same time the local Taliban decided to launch an assault on the airfield.

“There weren’t any fences or that sort of thing, so this entire wave of Taliban is charging towards the airfield,” Place said. “We’re operating and — they’re asleep. It’s not like you could go anywhere.”

Place continued operating, trusting the force around him to let him finish his job — and they did.

“But knowing that you couldn't go anywhere, knowing that this service member’s life is in your hands as you're trying to operate, while this thing is happening, was the most surreal moment that I've probably ever experienced in my time in the military.”

Most surgeons will tell you, however, the surgeries that went bad are the ones that stick with you, he said. His memories were vivid, but his description vague — a complicated operation decades ago. He was a surgical resident. The entire surgical team thought one task had been done by the other. No one did it. The oversight ultimately resulted in the death of the patient.

'How can you make it worth it?'

In a profession where an oversight can kill, the danger of self-doubt and defeat is very real, he said. That particular operation led Place to question if he was meant to be a surgeon.

Despondency is a choice, he said. Questioning, is this the right thing, how would he ever get through it? he said. But he also asked himself some different questions.

“How can you make it worth it? How can you learn from it? How can you make that not happen again?” The stakes of life and death are also his motivation to drive improvements in the system. “Then at least something good came out of what was a tragedy.”

Leadership was never his goal, Place said. He just loved being a surgeon.

“As a surgeon, there’s a problem — you do something and you fix it.” The idea of being able to fix the complex organism of the human body was fulfilling, he said. He had no desire — no inclination — for anything beyond the operating table.

Every part of his life, however, from his days working on a South Dakota dairy farm, to medical school, operating tables, up through the ranks of leadership and administration, they were all building blocks, he said. Everything is a continuum of continuous learning.

“It’s the entirety of a lived life, all related together,” he said.

Back to his roots

Pulsing beneath it all is a foundation that ties him back to his roots, and a grounding in humility. Don’t forget where you came from, he said, and show everyone respect. Don't just ask people who they are, but be truly interested. And don’t take yourself too seriously.

“I’m a real kid from rural South Dakota,” he said. In some ways, he’s the same kid from Huron High School, from the University of South Dakota. In others, he’s a more polished person, because of the circumstances and the people who have helped him become a better leader.

His leadership of the Defense Health Agency was the culmination of his lived life. At least so far. He still has a lot to learn, Place said.

His approach to the job has been uniquely surgical, and a task he embraced as an opportunity to reach millions.

“If you care a lot about the system like it’s a body, then now you’re talking about operating on the system, and you can make it better for not one person at a time, but tens or hundreds or thousands. Or in my case now — millions.”

The agency manages 45 military hospitals and over 700 clinics, delivers health plans to 9.6 million beneficiaries worldwide and offers education and training that produces 16,500 new medical technicians a year, and hospital systems that graduate 1,200 new board-eligible physicians every year — “an enormous system,” he said.

His job — make sure it’s on the right path for success in the future. “That’s my responsibility,” he said. “That’s what I do.”

His resume is littered with combat experience, advanced degrees, academic accolades and military awards, but, in his words, he doesn’t think he’s done anything particularly remarkable. He surrounded himself with great people and got out of their way.

As retirement approaches, Place said he’s too old to be in the Army, but too young to retire. He’ll be on the lookout for a healthcare system that can utilize the skills he’s amassed over his vast and varied career.

One day, he wouldn’t mind coming back to South Dakota.

“This is home,” he said. “This is my roots.”