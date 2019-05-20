New retail and service businesses, and even a museum, highlight the new landscape at the Rushmore Mall as the 41-year-old indoor shopping center continues to evolve.
With many national retailers cutting back the numbers of their stores or closing entirely, shopping malls around the nation, struggling with empty spaces and dwindling numbers of shoppers, are rethinking their rental strategies.
The Rushmore Mall is no exception. The mall has seen the departure of retailers Herberger’s, Charlotte Russe and Sears, with Pay Less Shoe Source also in the process of closing.
But last month, local businessman John L. Johnson opened Trader’s Market, a place for artisans to sell their creations or budding entrepreneurs to build their own retail businesses, inside the former Sears store.
Johnson is also in the process of building the South Dakota Museum of the Medal of Honor for an Aug. 1 opening in the space formerly occupied by women's clothing retailer Charlotte Russe.
On Thursday, Barbara Palmer and her 16-year-old daughter Naomie celebrated their official grand opening of Barb and Naomie’s Gifts, a women’s accessories and gift shop.
Erik Bringswhite, his wife Morgan and partner Tyler Read hosted the Rapid City Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday for another ribbon-cutting and grand opening of their Native American youth outreach and cultural center called I. AM. Legacy, located in the At Home wing of the mall.
“We were kind of out here by ourselves for a while, but it looks like the mall is starting to fill up again,” said Bringswhite, during Friday’s grand opening.
The re-emergence of locally-based retail stores and attractions like the museum are examples of how the mall is retooling for a what’s-old-is-new-again era.
“I feel like it is the rise of Main Street America in these shopping centers,” said mall general manager Sandy Brockhouse.
“We’re thinking outside the box and bringing all these outside services, so it’s not all retail soft goods,” she said.
The Palmers actually started their family business while traveling as a military family with new assignments with the U.S. Air Force.
“I needed a business that I could take with me,” said Barb.
She and Naomie would set up “pop-up” shops on base, or at outdoor markets and vendor shows, but since settling in Rapid City, they were looking for a permanent store.
They opened Barb & Naomie’s Boutique in the At Home wing of the mall in October, then decided to downsize a bit as more of a gift shop, moving to a new location next to Eddie Bauer.
“The customers have been amazing,” Barb said. “I can see the mall building up again.”
Brockhouse said more new tenants have signed leases to open in the mall in the coming weeks, including Giddy-Up and Go Boutique of Chadron, Neb., set to open a second store in Rapid City, and Attic Addict, a high-end consignment and new merchandise shop in Rapid City, will also be moving to the mall.
And Mount Rushmore Motorsports, formerly Power Brokers of the Black Hills, specializing in consignment sales of ATVs, motorcycles, watercraft and snowmobiles, will be moving from a 5,000-square-foot shop on Jess Street to the 31,000-square-foot building formerly occupied by Toys R Us, just east of the mall.
Brockhouse said the mall is also promoting itself with special events, including a Spring Fling in April and a Ladies Night Out style show on May 9. On June 11 a Parking Lot Party, featuring the band Flannel, is set.
“We’re doing all these unique events that are also drawing people in, and making this more like a town center,” Brockhouse said.