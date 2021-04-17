A teacher and nursing home employee say 'no' to COVID-19 vaccinations

McDonald, who lives in Piedmont, said she feels that the COVID-19 vaccines were rushed through the authorization process by the FDA, and she is not convinced that they are completely safe.

“I have this one to worry about, so I can’t take any chances,” she said, pointing to her 4-year-old daughter as they ate lunch in Rapid City. “It was rushed, like an emergency thing.”

McDonald said she heard from co-workers that they regretted getting vaccinated, but she couldn’t say exactly what they regretted except that they felt pressured into getting the shots by family members.

McDonald said she does not consider herself an “anti-vax” person, but noted that she does not get the annual immunization shot against influenza. She has had allergic reactions to some past vaccinations. She said she feels like the risk of negative outcomes from the vaccine outweigh the potential risks from contracting COVID-19.

“I think I’ve made up my mind,” she said. “I trust my immune system.”