A war for awareness and the crises among native women and youth

Sunny Red Bear was 17 when she ran away from her adoptive family and onto the reservation, marking one of the most profound moments of her life. If one could see souls, hers would show a lost girl, vulnerable, broken, etched with the dull knife of harsh years. With nothing more than a small backpack of clothes, she attempted to run away from the pain, from the sexual abuse of her adoptive father, only to find herself in another abusive relationship.
Despite her trials, Red Bear, now 32, would not give up in her pursuit of something more.
Broken but resilient, she trudged along her difficult path. The world proved relentless, but Red Bear did too.
In the communities surrounding Pine Ridge Reservation, an Oglala Lakota Indian Reservation, many non-Native members are unaware of the hardships Native Americans face, specifically among Native women and youth. Two worlds seem to exist without a bridge to connect them. Perhaps awareness will start to build this bridge.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Pine Ridge Reservation hosts the sad designation of the lowest life expectancy in the United States, 47 years for men and 52 years for women, rivaling only Haiti in the Western Hemisphere. It also ranks as the poorest county in the nation. Because of these startling statistics, the repercussions that reverberate into all aspects of Res life for women and youth should not surprise. As Norma Rendon, the Native Co-Director for the South Dakota Coalition Ending Domestic and Sexual Violence, puts it, a “war against Native women and children of this country” prevails.
So, what justifies fighting the war?
Perhaps justification comes from the one third of Native Women that report rape. One in four children born on Pine Ridge are diagnosed with either Fetal Alcohol Syndrome or Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, and teen suicide on Pine Ridge is 150% over the national average. Perhaps the war’s justification comes from that.
It wouldn’t matter if just one of these statistics were the case; even one remains unacceptable.
Kansas Middletent, 31, a role model among Native youth and a former athlete, can attest to the youth crisis on the reservation. He recalled that about 16 of his friends successfully committed suicide, revealing the historical, generational, and direct trauma much of Native youth have to deal with. Additionally, Native youth struggle with identity.
“Whether we want to admit it or not, Native Americans are still looked down upon and judged for being brown-skinned and long-haired and coming from the reservation.” Middletent said. He then discussed the battle between the cultural side on one’s self, and becoming the modern, more contemporary person that society accepts, “It’s like walking in two worlds.”
How did this war on Native youth, so tragic in the losses, in the devastated dreams and harrowed hopes, in the brutality of the facts, come about in its severity? Middletent offers his thoughts.
“It could be from low, low job employment and the nepotism from that,” Kansas said, “not getting a fair shot when you do leave the reservation.”
Middletent presented another factor regarding the high suicide rates that reveal a common but crippling phenomenon. Middletent has witnessed the ripple effect of suicide to an egregious extent on the reservations. The effect all has to do with the tug-of-war between life and honor.
“When a young person commits suicide, the whole community is embracing this person as a superhero,” Kansas said, “you get glorified when you’re dead, you don’t get honored when you’re alive.”
Other kids see all the love going out to their departed friend, and in order to receive the this love as well, they chase it to the grave.
“We’ve never retired a basketball or football number of someone who is still alive. We’ve never honored them at the school while they’re alive. We have these athletes who don’t make it into college and want to be remembered,” Kansas said, “to be remembered they take their own life so their number can be hanging in our community.”
The Hope — Two People Fighting the Battle
Going back to Red Bear, once a 17-year-old girl with only a small backpack of clothes, her story provides evidence that people can fight and win.
“During that time in my life, I was at my lowest. I sincerely felt alone. I felt like the world worked against me, and I felt like I had absolutely no value,” Red Bear said, “but something deep down inside, my gut, my spirit, my heart, I knew that my life was meant for more than this.”
Now, a driven Red Bear uses the lessons she learned from her history to drive her work.
As well as being a dedicated parent and wife, she participates as a fellow for NDN Collective, a Native-led organization dedicated to building indigenous power, co-founded Sinew, an organization that hopes to lead all indigenous youth to thrive, and also works with various other nonprofits in the United States focused on empowerment.
“Sometimes I look back on my resilience in that time in my life, and I’m still taken aback by the fortitude that I had,” Red Bear recalled, “but I know that quality was instilled in me from generations before, just carried over and that is something that I still carry with me today.”
Kansas Middletent’s story reveals another great example of someone who changed their circumstances against the odds. Growing up on the reservations, Middletent’s grandmother primarily raised him since his parents were drug addicts and alcoholics. He explains that only two of his friends grew up with a mom and a dad in their life. Seeing what addiction did to the family and friends around him, Middletent focused his attentions on athletics and more constructive ventures, a mindset he continues to take today with the kids he works with.
Now, Middletent started a non-profit and start-up business, called Rising Stars, to focus on the needs of youth and self-sufficiency within his community. He also works with South Dakota legislators on bills to help Native education, with NDN Collective, provides suicide training at the Help Center, and works with many other platforms and venues using his exceptional leadership skills to help Native youth.
Building the Bridge
There was something so profoundly similar between Red Bear’s and Middletent’s response to my final question that both must be shared.
The question: “Is there anything you want people from all walks of life to know?”
“We are all connected whether in a significant way or in an underlying way. Every person is equal, the homeless man on St. Joe’s, the Mayor, a server at Perkins, myself, all have equal value,” Red Bear said. “That value was not earned but God given and everybody deserves to have the same treatment no matter their walk of life. The people next to us are constant mirrors of how we feel about ourselves, and we should love as much as possible.”
“Take the time to get to know your neighbor, to get to know somebody that might look different from you. Because no matter what race or ethnicity, what we do as a job or occupation, or in our lives as hobbies or interests, you’ll find that you are going to have more in common with each other than differences,” Middletent said. “To have that compassion for one another is to have the ability to want to understand each other rather than just looking at somebody and building a stereotypical image of them.”
And now we build the bridge.
