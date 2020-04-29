A war for awareness and the crises among native women and youth

Now, Middletent started a non-profit and start-up business, called Rising Stars, to focus on the needs of youth and self-sufficiency within his community. He also works with South Dakota legislators on bills to help Native education, with NDN Collective, provides suicide training at the Help Center, and works with many other platforms and venues using his exceptional leadership skills to help Native youth.

Building the Bridge

There was something so profoundly similar between Red Bear’s and Middletent’s response to my final question that both must be shared.

The question: “Is there anything you want people from all walks of life to know?”

“We are all connected whether in a significant way or in an underlying way. Every person is equal, the homeless man on St. Joe’s, the Mayor, a server at Perkins, myself, all have equal value,” Red Bear said. “That value was not earned but God given and everybody deserves to have the same treatment no matter their walk of life. The people next to us are constant mirrors of how we feel about ourselves, and we should love as much as possible.”