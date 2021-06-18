Abandoned gypsum mine could extend beneath interstate, study says

An abandoned gypsum mine in Blackhawk may extend farther than known mapped areas indicate to the northeast, east and southeast sides, a geophysical study shows.

“Based on the information obtained in this research, there is also the possibility that the mine extends below the interstate,” the study states.

Mohammad Sadeghi, a professor of geological engineering at Montana Technical University who has done multiple studies on gypsum, conducted the study on the abandoned gypsum mine below the Hideaway Hills neighborhood in Blackhawk.

A collapse on April 27, 2020, on East Daisy Drive within the subdivision exposed the mine. More than 40 people from 15 homes were forced to evacuate.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to a release from the Fitzgerald Law Firm, which hired Sadeghi, the interstate find is in agreement with possibilities left open by the state Department of Transportation study that was conducted in 2020.