Abandoned gypsum mine could extend beneath interstate, study says

An abandoned gypsum mine in Blackhawk may extend farther than known mapped areas indicate to the northeast, east and southeast sides, a geophysical study shows.
“Based on the information obtained in this research, there is also the possibility that the mine extends below the interstate,” the study states.
Mohammad Sadeghi, a professor of geological engineering at Montana Technical University who has done multiple studies on gypsum, conducted the study on the abandoned gypsum mine below the Hideaway Hills neighborhood in Blackhawk.
A collapse on April 27, 2020, on East Daisy Drive within the subdivision exposed the mine. More than 40 people from 15 homes were forced to evacuate.
According to a release from the Fitzgerald Law Firm, which hired Sadeghi, the interstate find is in agreement with possibilities left open by the state Department of Transportation study that was conducted in 2020.
“A feature [conductive anomaly] is observed at a depth of 50-60 feet beneath profile distance 1,300,” the study states. “This may represent a poorly resolved water, but the discontinuous nature of the anomaly could be representative of large, fluid-filled voids. Without deep ground truth information, we should not speculate on the source of the anomaly.”
The study also confirmed there are no voids or “other significant features” under Daisy Drive.
The team recommends further study be done in the area.
In May, Sadeghi presented his team’s research methods to Hideaway Hills residents, and said that he believed the sinkhole opened in April 2020 due to surface water infiltrating the ground and seeping into the roof of the mine that dissolved gypsum.
There are at least two lawsuits filed in relation to the collapse, one of which is one step closer to class-action status.
The Fitzgerald Law firm of Rapid City filed a lawsuit against developers and county and state entities while Fox Rothschild, a large national law firm, filed one against state government.
