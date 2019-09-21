More than 50 people attended the groundbreaking ceremony Friday for the third Bridges by Abbott House therapeutic foster home in Rapid City. It will be built at 410 Neel Street in Rapid City.
Those in attendance were Abbott House supporters, board members and employees, members of the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce and Rapid City municipal officials.
The home will provide a family for six girls ages 10 to 17 and independent living apartments for four young adults.
This home is part of a $3-million capital campaign that will support the construction of two foster homes with independent living apartments to provide homes, families and living quarters for homeless youth and young adults. The project started in May 2019.
Abbott House Executive Director Eric Klooz expressed appreciation to everyone in attendance.
"Thank you for everything you do that let's us help children, because that is what we love to do," Klooz said.
He added that the support from donors and city government had been instrumental to the group in reaching Friday's milestone.
"Jim Scull has such a heart for helping children and he has done so much for this project," Klooz said. "And Mayor (Steve) Allender told us that there were going to be times when we were told no during this project but we could always count on him to help make those turn into a yes."
To date more than 50 corporations, foundations and individuals have contributed nearly $2.1 million for the building project. Construction of the second home and apartments are expected to be completed during the summer of 2020. That is also when Abbott House hopes to complete the Rapid City capital campaign.