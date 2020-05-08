Abbott House celebrates Foster Care Awareness Month

May is Foster Care Awareness Month and to celebrate this year Abbott House will award five 2020 Children’s Champion Award winners. Out of an abundance of caution, Abbott House will recognize these award winners on Fridays in May at 10 am CT/9 am MT on Facebook.
The 2020 Children’s Champion Award winners who will be recognized Friday, May 8, are Dr. Ed and Peg Seljeskog from Rapid City. Other award winners are:
May 1 – Pastor Nate Holdeman, Mitchell
May 15 – The Corn Palace Rodeo Committee, Mitchell
May 22 – Zonta Club of the Black Hills
May 29 – Fusion Church, Mitchell
Dr. Ed and Peg Seljeskog are helping to expand the Black Hills Bridges by Abbott House. They have been supporting the building project and the organization for several years. The Seljeskogs came to South Dakota in 1993.
Since their time here, Peg has been involved with organizations like Working Against Violence, Inc., Children’s Home Society, Canyon Lake Lutheran Church and Zonta of the Black Hills. Through her volunteerism and community engagement, she came to know Abbott House.
“[Children] need stable people to teach them the essence of family. There is a need for therapeutic foster care,” stated Peg. She said that Ed, her husband of 32 years, is along for the ride. She talks to him about her passions and they decide together what to support through their donor-advised fund held at the South Dakota Community Foundation. Peg added, “People did things for us and we did not know they did. It made life better for us. It is time to pass it on.”
On May 22, the Zonta Club of the Black Hills will be recognized for its 2020 Community Children’s Champion Award. Since 1950, Zonta Club of the Black Hills has been supporting local efforts through advocacy, service projects, scholarships and fundraising as well as extending aid to women and children worldwide through Zonta International’s efforts. Over the past decade we have raised, on average, $25,000 per year to support community-based programs and scholarships and international projects making a positive impact on the lives of women and girls.
Zonta members began a “Fairy Godmother” group within the girls’ home in Rapid City. This has resulted in the expansion of “The Godfathers” to the boys’ home. Activities are coordinated monthly with the youth in both homes to include pumpkin carving and painting, outdoor activities and putting food packets together at a local church. Their initiative to be mentors for our youth has created a connection with Big Brother Big Sisters of the Black Hills.
2020 Abbott House Volunteer Children’s Champion Nate Holdeman came to the Abbott House to provide a weekly spirituality class on a temporary basis more than five years ago — and he is still coming. “The girls' questions really aren’t a lot different from anyone else’s questions about God,” Holdeman said. “They benefit from our time together and I get blessings from it to.”
Together the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Committee and the Fusion Church, both from Mitchell, have been supporting Abbott House children in various ways for more than 30 years with financial, volunteer and other in-kind gifts.
“As it is often said,” Eric Klooz, Abbott House executive director said, “it takes a village to raise a child. These individuals and organizations are part of the ‘Abbott House village’. Financial support, volunteer support, Abbott House has three Bridges Therapeutic Foster Homes in Mitchell and two in Rapid City. Abbott House is also constructing two more therapeutic foster homes with independent living apartments in the Black Hills area during 2020.
For more information about Abbott House, contact Virginia Wishard Lambert at 605-996-2486.
