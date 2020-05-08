Abbott House celebrates Foster Care Awareness Month

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May is Foster Care Awareness Month and to celebrate this year Abbott House will award five 2020 Children’s Champion Award winners. Out of an abundance of caution, Abbott House will recognize these award winners on Fridays in May at 10 am CT/9 am MT on Facebook.

The 2020 Children’s Champion Award winners who will be recognized Friday, May 8, are Dr. Ed and Peg Seljeskog from Rapid City. Other award winners are:

May 1 – Pastor Nate Holdeman, Mitchell

May 15 – The Corn Palace Rodeo Committee, Mitchell

May 22 – Zonta Club of the Black Hills

May 29 – Fusion Church, Mitchell

Dr. Ed and Peg Seljeskog are helping to expand the Black Hills Bridges by Abbott House. They have been supporting the building project and the organization for several years. The Seljeskogs came to South Dakota in 1993.

Since their time here, Peg has been involved with organizations like Working Against Violence, Inc., Children’s Home Society, Canyon Lake Lutheran Church and Zonta of the Black Hills. Through her volunteerism and community engagement, she came to know Abbott House.