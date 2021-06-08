Abbott House celebrates opening of Therapeutic Foster Home in Rapid City

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Community members can help the Abbott House through donations and volunteering.

Klooz said “Mentors are one of the best things we could have, just people that want to get involved for probably a longer period of time with the kids, check in with them, maybe help them get a job, maybe take them to supper, you know all those types of things, just to be there."

Inspire, a 2013 Harley Davidson Road King, was unveiled at the ceremony. Twenty-four youth from Bridges Foster Homes helped redesign the bike in partnership with Blackout Industries and Black Hills Harley Davidson. This is part of the Build Abbott program, which encourages foster children to rebuild bikes as they change their lives.

“We’ve built a lot of motorcycles in our time, but I don’t think we’ve ever been as emotionally attached to a bike as we have been to these two wheels,” said Blackout Industries co-owner Katie Washnok. “It’s been the privilege of a lifetime to get to work with these kids and to build this bike.”