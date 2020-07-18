Abbott House to open new girls foster home in Rapid City, second for boys in works

Four sisters in the foster care system may be united under the same roof for the first time in a year thanks to a new Abbott House facility.
The organization dedicated to helping children through therapeutic services, like their residential treatment facility in Mitchell or Bridges Independent Living and Therapeutic Foster Care services in both Mitchell and Rapid City, will open its new DeMaris and Erv Nesheim house to girls 7-18 years old Aug. 1.
“We’re just really thankful,” Abbott House Executive Director Eric Klooz said.
This is the third Bridges Therapeutic Foster Care facility for Abbott House in Rapid City. Ground broke on the project on Sept. 20, 2019.
Another facility for boys of the same age is currently under construction with completion estimated for January 2021, which is a considerably speedy timeline.
“People here were ready to do something, we just happened to be the organization that said, ‘Hey, we’ve got a plan,’” Klooz said. “People rally around that, so it’s been a great experience for sure.”
Both new facilities are planned to accommodate six boys and girls between the ages of 7 and 18. Each house has a suite dedicated to foster parents, who will work in the house and be paid — their full-time, 24/7 job will be to take care of kids, get them to school, do paperwork and help create a family atmosphere. This can sometimes include getting a pet, taking trips, going camping and more, although that money comes through donation while salaries, food on the table and clothes is paid in part by the state.
Klooz said the goal isn’t necessarily to have kids at the facilities through their high school graduation, and sometimes family members like aunts and uncles will want to bring them back to the family, but it’s to prepare them for later in life.
The houses also have two apartment-style living quarters with two bedrooms each built off of the house that will host two young adults 18-23 who graduated from a foster program. This will be the Bridges Independent Living, which allows Abbott House to help young adults take the next steps into adulthood whether it be through getting a job or going to college.
While living in the apartments, the young adults will be asked to meet with staff from Abbott House at least once a week who will help them with budgeting, finding a job and other needs. However, those living in the apartment will be required to have a job, sign a lease and pay rent.
At the end of their stay, though, the rent paid to Abbott House will be returned to them in order to help with a deposit for their next living situation.
“When you’re 18, you’re not just done,” Klooz said. “Some kids ...they’ll choose to move out on their own and do it themselves, that’s fine, but the apartments are there if they want them. … We’re trying to build support so that as they age out of the system, they’re going to already have people in their lives...they have other people they can call on.”
Abbott House development coordinator Helen Usera said there are about 450-500 foster kids who need help in the Black Hills. From July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020, Abbott House helped 34 kids in the region through therapeutic foster care.
She said at the psychiatric residential facility in Mitchell, about 87 residents during that same time came from the Black Hills.
The program was originally established in Mitchell in 2002 while U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson was chairman of the board of directors for Abbott House.
“You want to make sure when you’re an agency taking care of kids that you evolve with the science and with the literature,” Johnson said. “We need to be doing a better job every year of meeting the needs of these kids.”
And the way the organization saw to do that was to create a live-in a foster care environment.
Johnson said the facilities aren’t for everyone and not every foster child needs something like Abbott House, but for those that do, it makes a difference.
“If we really want to meet the needs of these children, we’ve got to continue to push ourselves to do a better job,” he said. “(We have to) give them everything we’ve got.”
Usera said Abbott House is still searching for parents for the second boys’ facility in Rapid City and those interested should contact the organization through Facebook or their website. Those hoping to get involved, volunteer or become a mentor can reach the organization that way as well.
