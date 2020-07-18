Abbott House to open new girls foster home in Rapid City, second for boys in works

Both new facilities are planned to accommodate six boys and girls between the ages of 7 and 18. Each house has a suite dedicated to foster parents, who will work in the house and be paid — their full-time, 24/7 job will be to take care of kids, get them to school, do paperwork and help create a family atmosphere. This can sometimes include getting a pet, taking trips, going camping and more, although that money comes through donation while salaries, food on the table and clothes is paid in part by the state.

Klooz said the goal isn’t necessarily to have kids at the facilities through their high school graduation, and sometimes family members like aunts and uncles will want to bring them back to the family, but it’s to prepare them for later in life.

The houses also have two apartment-style living quarters with two bedrooms each built off of the house that will host two young adults 18-23 who graduated from a foster program. This will be the Bridges Independent Living, which allows Abbott House to help young adults take the next steps into adulthood whether it be through getting a job or going to college.