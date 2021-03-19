About 1% of Pennington County property owners expected to appeal assessments

About 1% of Pennington County’s property owners are expected to appeal their property assessments this year.
County Equalization Director Shannon Rittberger said Thursday that’s about normal for the county.
As of Thursday, the department has received 482 appeal applications after 48,910 assessment notices were mailed out around March 1 and 2,437 were sent via email.
The county saw an average of 7.6% increase in residential property assessments with a total assessed value of $12.4 billion.
About half of the appeals are from Rapid City residents, which Rittberger said is also normal.
“With both mail and email we always get returns,” he said.
Before appealing an assessment, a property owner needs to contact the Department of Equalization before the deadline for the notice of appeal. The owner should make an appointment with staff appraisers to inspect the property and ensure that the department has correct data on file. Any error in data will be corrected. If the assessment is determined to be incorrect, staff will recommend a change to the board of equalization.
If the board doesn’t agree with the change, the property owner will be notified and an appeal will be scheduled.
To appeal a property assessment, property owners should have submitted a notice of appeal with the city by March 15, or they can submit an appeal in writing to the county auditor by no later than April 6. The appeal would then be heard by the County Board of Equalization at a public meeting.
If a property owner isn’t satisfied with the decision by the board, an appeal can be made to the circuit court or to the Office of Hearing Examiners in Pierre. An appeal to the circuit court would prevent an appeal to the Office of Hearing Examiners, but if a property owner is not satisfied with the Office of Hearing Examiners’ determination, it could be taken to the circuit court.
A notice of appeal in writing to the Office of Hearing Examiners should be made by May 21 while a circuit court notice of appeal should be made within 30 days of publication of the decision from the County Board of Equalization.
Property owners should have evidence to support changing the assessment, if going through an appeal.
Property owners can see their property on the county’s website under Property Search.
