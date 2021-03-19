About 1% of Pennington County property owners expected to appeal assessments

If the board doesn’t agree with the change, the property owner will be notified and an appeal will be scheduled.

To appeal a property assessment, property owners should have submitted a notice of appeal with the city by March 15, or they can submit an appeal in writing to the county auditor by no later than April 6. The appeal would then be heard by the County Board of Equalization at a public meeting.

If a property owner isn’t satisfied with the decision by the board, an appeal can be made to the circuit court or to the Office of Hearing Examiners in Pierre. An appeal to the circuit court would prevent an appeal to the Office of Hearing Examiners, but if a property owner is not satisfied with the Office of Hearing Examiners’ determination, it could be taken to the circuit court.

A notice of appeal in writing to the Office of Hearing Examiners should be made by May 21 while a circuit court notice of appeal should be made within 30 days of publication of the decision from the County Board of Equalization.

Property owners should have evidence to support changing the assessment, if going through an appeal.

Property owners can see their property on the county’s website under Property Search.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

