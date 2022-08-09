Accessible Black Hills, Visit Rapid City form partnership

Rapid City-based organizations Accessible Black Hills and Visit Rapid City have created a partnership to ensure visitors of all abilities can enjoy the beautiful Black Hills.

Visit Rapid City created a comprehensive survey to collect information on the accessibility of a location, with guidance from Accessible Black Hills. Visit Rapid City then reached out to business owners around Rapid City and the Black Hills; more than 50 locations completed the survey. Accessible Black Hills will contact an additional 174 businesses and coordinate volunteers to assess them.

Visit Rapid City is an award-winning, internationally recognized destination marketing organization that has been an integral part of Black Hills tourism since its inception in 1971. Its goal is to make Rapid City a top visitor destination by sharing the Rapid City story and spurring economic growth through partnership and innovation.

“The timing of the launch of Accessible Black Hills was instrumental to the success of this project,” said Visit Rapid City Marketing Manager Cody Wiseman. “Our team had been doing research and looking for ways to partner with the community when we discovered Accessible Black Hills. Our partnership and the dedication behind Kelsey Stine’s team is integral to providing clear information on accessibility to visitors and locals alike for years to come.”

To view all the current locations with accessibility information, you can visit Visit Rapid City’s website at www.visitrapidcity.com/accessible-travel.

Accessible Black Hills launched in 2021 with a mission to develop a directory of accessible locations in the Black Hills. Their website will detail accessibility features of local restaurants, attractions, stores and more throughout the Black Hills region. After the website development, they plan to provide matching grants for businesses looking to make accessibility changes.

“We’re incredibly excited about this partnership, and cannot thank the Visit Rapid City team enough for their help,” said Accessible Black Hills Executive Director Kelsey Stine. “Between the checklist they created to their willingness to help us get our name out into the local community, their partnership has been invaluable to getting our organization started.”

Now that Accessible Black Hills has a list of business locations, they are gathering volunteers to assist with assessing them and taking pictures. Stine is also looking forward to meeting with other destination marketing organizations and chambers of commerce in the local region to set up similar partnerships in the near future.

“We’re starting here in Rapid City since that’s where our organization and most of our volunteers are based. But our goal is to expand and eventually cover all of the Black Hills, and partnering with other towns like we have with Visit Rapid City will help us get there,” Stine said.

Anyone interested in learning more or volunteering can contact the organization at accessibleblackhills@gmail.com or visit www.accessibleblackhills.org.