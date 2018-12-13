Try 1 month for 99¢
071918-nws-butina

In this photo taken on April 21, 2013, Maria Butina, leader of a pro-gun organization in Russia, speaks to a crowd during a rally in support of legalizing the possession of handguns in Moscow, Russia. Butina, a 29-year-old gun-rights activist, served as a covert Russian agent while living in Washington, gathering intelligence on American officials and political organizations and working to establish back-channel lines of communications for the Kremlin, federal prosecutors charged July 16, 2018. 

 Associated Press

A woman accused of being a secret agent for the Russian government has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in federal court in Washington.

Maria Butina appeared in court after reaching a deal with prosecutors. As part of that deal, she says she tried to infiltrate the National Rifle Association and relay intelligence on American politicians to a Russian government official.

The case involving the 30-year-old gun rights activist has offered insight into how Moscow tries to influence American policy. But Butina's case is separate from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Court documents filed earlier this year reveal Butina was talking to the FBI in South Dakota before her arrest. She was keeping the talks secret from her South Dakota boyfriend, Paul Erickson, who may be the subject of a fraud investigation.

Butina has agreed to cooperate with investigators. She'll remain jailed while awaiting sentencing.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags

Editor