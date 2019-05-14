Denice Swanke will serve as acting superintendent of Mount Rushmore National Memorial, according to a news release from the National Park Service.
Swanke is currently deputy superintendent of Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska. She will assume her new role June 2. Cheryl Schreier will retire as superintendent of Mount Rushmore on May 31 with 40 years of service in the government.
Swanke began her federal career in 1990 at Zion National Park. In addition to serving as superintendent of Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument in Montana, she has held assignments in Yellowstone National Park, Grand Canyon National Park, and as a National Park Service legislative affairs specialist in Washington, D.C.
She also worked for the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service and holds a physical science degree from Western Oregon University and a masters of public administration degree from the University of Montana.
Meanwhile, the process of recruiting a permanent superintendent for Mount Rushmore has begun, the Park Service said.