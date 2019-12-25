Acting supervisor chosen for Black Hills National Forest
An acting supervisor has been chosen for the Black Hills National Forest while the Forest Service works to fill the position permanently.

Andrew Johnson will serve as acting supervisor, according to a news release issued Monday. 

The current supervisor, Mark Van Every, is retiring Dec. 31. Johnson’s detail begins Jan. 6, and he will serve up to 120 days.

Johnson is currently the supervisor of the Bighorn National Forest, based in Sheridan, Wyoming. He has a background in recreation and wilderness management as well as range, minerals, timber and fuels management throughout his career with the Forest Service.

