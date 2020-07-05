Active coronavirus cases climb over 900 for first time since June 16

Coronavirus testing tends to drop on holidays and weekends. It should come as no surprise that testing numbers would be small when a holiday also falls on a weekend.
South Dakota completed only 173 tests and found 35 new cases of COVID-19 illness. Another strange statistic from Sunday morning's report is that only one person was listed as recovered. That pushed the number of active cases in the state back above 900 to 903. This is the first time active cases have been above 900 since June 16.
There have been a total of 7,063 infections in the state.
There were no new deaths reported, but 59 people are being treated for coronavirus in hospitals across the state - up five from Saturday. Monument Health reports that 23 of those patients are in their system - up two from Saturday.
Pennington County reported four new cases on 42 tests Sunday. There are now 134 active cases in the county out of 560 total positive tests.
Oglala-Lakota County had one positive test out of two completed. They now have 95 infections and 41 active cases. Meade County also had one new case on two tests. There are 11 active cases there. Lawrence, Custer and Fall River counties all reported no new cases and tested a total of 12 people from the three counties combined. There are five active cases in Custer and Fall River counties and one active case in Lawrence County.
Other new positive test results Sunday included six in Brookings County and four in Minnehaha. Roberts County reported three new cases and Douglas and Yankton counties each added two. Beadle, Bon Homme, Day, Hanson, Miner and Stanley counties added one new case each.
