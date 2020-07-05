Active coronavirus cases climb over 900 for first time since June 16

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coronavirus testing tends to drop on holidays and weekends. It should come as no surprise that testing numbers would be small when a holiday also falls on a weekend.

South Dakota completed only 173 tests and found 35 new cases of COVID-19 illness. Another strange statistic from Sunday morning's report is that only one person was listed as recovered. That pushed the number of active cases in the state back above 900 to 903. This is the first time active cases have been above 900 since June 16.

There have been a total of 7,063 infections in the state.

There were no new deaths reported, but 59 people are being treated for coronavirus in hospitals across the state - up five from Saturday. Monument Health reports that 23 of those patients are in their system - up two from Saturday.

Pennington County reported four new cases on 42 tests Sunday. There are now 134 active cases in the county out of 560 total positive tests.